Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite Gives Global Companies the Tools They Need to Control Data Wherever They Do Business
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today released Data Localization Suite to give businesses across the globe tools to address their data locality, privacy, and compliance needs. With Data Localization Suite, businesses can use Cloudflare’s global cloud network to control where their data goes and who has access to it––no matter what countries they operate in, their industry, or their specific data protection obligations.
Many countries across the globe are introducing new standards and regulations to address data access, protection, and privacy. As a result, businesses now need to evaluate and set data controls at the regional level. Until now, businesses who wanted to localize their data often had to choose to restrict their application to one data center or one cloud provider's region—sacrificing performance or security as a result. The Data Localization Suite helps businesses get the performance and security benefits of Cloudflare’s global network, while making it easy to set rules and controls at the edge about where their data is stored and protected.
"Companies that want to win globally need to be able to operate within the local values and requirements of different regions, and that is increasingly true as nearly every country evaluates how to address data access and protection within its borders," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We've always prioritized privacy at Cloudflare, and now we're making it easier than ever for our customers to navigate this shifting landscape globally, and regionally.”
With Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite, businesses of all sizes have a suite of tools to give them:
- Control over where their data is inspected, no matter where they do business: To quickly adapt to changing local requirements, companies need an easy way to adjust local controls. With Cloudflare’s Regional Services offering, companies can choose the location of the data centers where their traffic is inspected. Businesses can also use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held, and Edge Log Delivery to send their logs anywhere in the world.
- An easy way to build and deploy serverless code, with regional control: In this complex ecosystem, developers need an easy way to build applications that combine global performance with local compliance. Now Cloudflare is expanding Workers, its serverless platform, with Jurisdiction Tags for Durable Objects to give developers control of where they store data without sacrificing global performance.
- Alignment with global and European security certifications: As regulations and industry norms shift, standardized certifications can provide validation that businesses are acting in line with their industry. Today, Cloudflare meets industry-leading standards for security and privacy, and validates those commitments with third party auditors on an annual basis. This includes ISO 27001/27002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II.
- Default encryption based on the latest industry research: Privacy isn’t possible without encryption, which is why Cloudflare continuously contributes to the industry’s pursuit of better encryption protocols. For example, Cloudflare's work developing the Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) protocol standard will help protect the privacy of Internet traffic metadata.
“Cloudflare has operated in Europe since it's very early days, and so we are acutely aware of how companies headquartered or operating here need greater flexibility to operate in different localities here and across the world,” said Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. "With this launch, Cloudflare is doubling down on its track record of building privacy safeguards into its network and products – furthering our mission to help build a better Internet."
