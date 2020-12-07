Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite Gives Global Companies the Tools They Need to Control Data Wherever They Do Business

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today released Data Localization Suite to give businesses across the globe tools to address their data locality, privacy, and compliance needs. With Data Localization Suite, businesses can use Cloudflare’s global cloud network to control where their data goes and who has access to it––no matter what countries they operate in, their industry, or their specific data protection obligations.

Many countries across the globe are introducing new standards and regulations to address data access, protection, and privacy. As a result, businesses now need to evaluate and set data controls at the regional level. Until now, businesses who wanted to localize their data often had to choose to restrict their application to one data center or one cloud provider's region—sacrificing performance or security as a result. The Data Localization Suite helps businesses get the performance and security benefits of Cloudflare’s global network, while making it easy to set rules and controls at the edge about where their data is stored and protected.