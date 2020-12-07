 

Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite Gives Global Companies the Tools They Need to Control Data Wherever They Do Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today released Data Localization Suite to give businesses across the globe tools to address their data locality, privacy, and compliance needs. With Data Localization Suite, businesses can use Cloudflare’s global cloud network to control where their data goes and who has access to it––no matter what countries they operate in, their industry, or their specific data protection obligations.

Many countries across the globe are introducing new standards and regulations to address data access, protection, and privacy. As a result, businesses now need to evaluate and set data controls at the regional level. Until now, businesses who wanted to localize their data often had to choose to restrict their application to one data center or one cloud provider's region—sacrificing performance or security as a result. The Data Localization Suite helps businesses get the performance and security benefits of Cloudflare’s global network, while making it easy to set rules and controls at the edge about where their data is stored and protected.

"Companies that want to win globally need to be able to operate within the local values and requirements of different regions, and that is increasingly true as nearly every country evaluates how to address data access and protection within its borders," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We've always prioritized privacy at Cloudflare, and now we're making it easier than ever for our customers to navigate this shifting landscape globally, and regionally.”

With Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite, businesses of all sizes have a suite of tools to give them:

  • Control over where their data is inspected, no matter where they do business: To quickly adapt to changing local requirements, companies need an easy way to adjust local controls. With Cloudflare’s Regional Services offering, companies can choose the location of the data centers where their traffic is inspected. Businesses can also use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held, and Edge Log Delivery to send their logs anywhere in the world.
  • An easy way to build and deploy serverless code, with regional control: In this complex ecosystem, developers need an easy way to build applications that combine global performance with local compliance. Now Cloudflare is expanding Workers, its serverless platform, with Jurisdiction Tags for Durable Objects to give developers control of where they store data without sacrificing global performance.
  • Alignment with global and European security certifications: As regulations and industry norms shift, standardized certifications can provide validation that businesses are acting in line with their industry. Today, Cloudflare meets industry-leading standards for security and privacy, and validates those commitments with third party auditors on an annual basis. This includes ISO 27001/27002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II.
  • Default encryption based on the latest industry research: Privacy isn’t possible without encryption, which is why Cloudflare continuously contributes to the industry’s pursuit of better encryption protocols. For example, Cloudflare's work developing the Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) protocol standard will help protect the privacy of Internet traffic metadata.

“Cloudflare has operated in Europe since it's very early days, and so we are acutely aware of how companies headquartered or operating here need greater flexibility to operate in different localities here and across the world,” said Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. "With this launch, Cloudflare is doubling down on its track record of building privacy safeguards into its network and products – furthering our mission to help build a better Internet."

Seite 1 von 4
Cloudflare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Cloudflare
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite Gives Global Companies the Tools They Need to Control Data Wherever They Do Business Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today released Data Localization Suite to give businesses across the globe tools to address their data locality, privacy, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Cloudflare: Neue Data Localization Suite gibt Unternehmen Kontrolle über ihre Daten
11.11.20
Cloudflare kündigt Pläne für erste Niederlassung in Frankreich an und investiert so weiterhin in den Erfolg, die Innovation und das Wachstum seiner europäischen Kunden
10.11.20
Cloudflare Announces Plans for First Office in France as It Continues to Invest in European Customer Success, Innovation, and Growth

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
14
Cloudflare