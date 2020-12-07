Nabriva Therapeutics and Sinovant Sciences Restructure License Agreement for XENLETA for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia in China

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced the restructuring of its license agreement with Sinovant Sciences for XENLETA (lefamulin) in the greater China region. The restructured agreement provides for additional manufacturing collaboration and regulatory support [to be provided to Sinovant by Nabriva] that is expected to help expedite the delivery of XENLETA to patients in greater China. The restructured agreement accelerates components of the $5 million milestone payment to Nabriva that was previously payable upon regulatory approval of XENLETA in China, including a payment of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In March 2018, Nabriva granted to Sinovant Sciences an exclusive license to develop and commercialize XENLETA (SNV001) in China. Under the original license agreement, Nabriva received a $5 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to approximately $90 million in additional payments tied to the successful completion of certain regulatory and commercial milestones related to XENLETA for community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in China. In addition, Nabriva will be eligible to receive low double-digit royalties on sales of XENLETA following regulatory approval in the greater China region. Sinovant Sciences is currently conducting a clinical trial of XENLETA in China.

About XENLETA

XENLETA (lefamulin) is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Efficacy of XENLETA was demonstrated in two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP. In these trials, XENLETA was compared with moxifloxacin and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA include diarrhea, nausea, reactions at the injection site, elevated liver enzymes, and vomiting. For more information, please visit www.xenleta.com.