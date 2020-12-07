Microbix Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Mr. Giovinazzo joined the Board of Directors effective today, and was also appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Human Resources, Compensation & Governance Committee.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that Mr. Anthony J. Giovinazzo, an accomplished leader in the international life sciences industry, has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Giovinazzo has over 40 years of life sciences experience and is an internationally-recognized expert in life sciences intellectual property, drug development, and product commercialization. As CEO of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., he co-invented and led the development and commercialization of the now Health Canada and U.S. FDA approved Parkinson’s Disease drug Kynmobi, acquired by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for CDN$ 841 million in 2016. Among other industry awards, he was the inaugural recipient of the Bloom Burton Award in 2017.

Mr. Giovinazzo is a Chartered Director and is Audit Committee Certified, both from The Directors College, a degree granting affiliate of McMaster University. He has also completed Harvard Business School’s program for Leadership and Strategy in Pharmaceuticals & Biotech, IMD’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School Certificate Studies in Canadian Law program, and McMaster University’s B.A. of Economics and Accounting program. Mr. Giovinazzo currently serves as executive chairman of Sublimity Therapeutics (Holdings) Ltd., a private company, as a director of Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSXV: POND), and as a director of Titan Medical Inc. (TSX: TMD; NASDAQ: TDMI).

Martin Marino, independent chair of Microbix’s Board of Directors, commented, “I’m delighted to welcome Anthony on behalf of Microbix’s Directors, Management, Staff, and Shareholders. Anthony will add his drive, connectivity, broad perspectives, and expertise to Microbix’s board-level leadership. His selection follows a formal process by which a special committee of our board evaluated multiple qualified candidates.”

Anthony Giovinazzo also remarked about his decision to join the board, “I’ve observed how Microbix has been evolving its business and have been impressed. Microbix is now well advanced with its transformation into an inventor, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative, proprietary, branded, and regulated medical devices to support the global diagnostics industry. I look forward to helping to accelerate the pace of value creation by Microbix and ensuring that shareholders are fully rewarded.”