 

EcoEnergy Insights Wins a 2020 IoT Global Award for Program that Digitally Transforms Restaurant Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights is thrilled to announce that it has won a 2020 IoT Global Award for its Connected Restaurant Program in the Retail, Marketing and Hospitality category. The award, which recognizes excellence in IoT innovation, honored the Connected Restaurant Program for its IoT-driven analytics that enable restaurant operators to collect information from all connected devices – HVAC systems, refrigerators, cooking equipment, lighting and more – so that they can better manage their facilities through predictive insights. The program also allows restaurant operators to easily monitor air quality, temperature and humidity - all critical components of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program to help create healthier and safer indoor environments. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"The Connected Restaurant Program from EcoEnergy Insights is an IoT service that not only helps restaurants operate more efficiently, but also prepares them to assist in safely welcoming back diners with more insights around indoor air quality," said Mansoor Ahmad, Managing Director, EcoEnergy Insights. "The IoT Global Award further validates our commitment to make buildings healthier, more comfortable and more efficient and is a great recognition of the innovation and value delivered by our Connected Restaurant Program."

The program enables restaurant operators to use insights from deep analytics to more efficiently manage their critical equipment and save money on utility costs. Further, the program is scalable and can be applied to a few tens to thousands of restaurants. The program is driven by EcoEnergy Insights' CORTIX IoT platform and remote support is provided by BluEdge Command Centers, which provide 24/7 remote commissioning, monitoring and diagnostics by skilled analysts, data scientists and domain experts.

This most recent award adds to EcoEnergy Insights' collection of awards in the retail and hospitality sector, where it currently manages more than 30,000 sites using digital technologies such as AI and IoT, along with BluEdge Command Centers.

For more information on EcoEnergy Insights' suite of products and services visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com.

About EcoEnergy Insights
 EcoEnergy Insights is a leading provider of AI and IoT-enabled solutions to digitally transform building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights. The platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering award-winning outcomes in comfort, maintenance and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, please visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or write to info.ecoenergy@carrier.com.

Contact:    

Shawn Menezes


+91 80 4904 5114


shawn.menezes@carrier.com

 

Carrier Global Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EcoEnergy Insights Wins a 2020 IoT Global Award for Program that Digitally Transforms Restaurant Operations LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EcoEnergy Insights is thrilled to announce that it has won a 2020 IoT Global Award for its Connected Restaurant Program in the Retail, Marketing and Hospitality category. The award, which recognizes excellence in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
Plastic Antioxidants Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum
CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton
19.11.20
TIME Names Carrier's OptiClean a Best Invention of 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
7
Carrier Global - HVAC, Klimaanlagen, etc.