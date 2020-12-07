 

DGAP-News MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11:00am ET

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.12.2020, 13:06  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Sustainability/Conference
MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11:00am ET

07.12.2020 / 13:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Canada, Dec. 7, 2020 - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FRA: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural biological crop protection for high value crops, announces the following live webcast for its investment community.

Live Webcast: Wednesday Dec. 9h at 11:00am ET

Register/View Here:
https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/MUSTGROW

Please sign-in 5 minutes prior to commencement.
Participants will be muted and anonymous.
Please email questions to info@mustgrow.ca to be addressed following the presentation.

A Rare Alignment of Consumer, Regulatory & Industry Interests

The agricultural industry and investment capital flow is transitioning towards sustainable, natural, biological, and environmentally friendly farming practices. With an evolving regulatory backdrop seemingly tailor-made to develop organic bio-pesticides and bio-herbicides, MustGrow is poised to capitalize in 2021 and beyond.

The mainstream rise of organic food consumption, plant-based protein, pesticide-free produce and non-GMO products are not merely 'trends' - these are transformational shifts in how food is grown and consumed... an agricultural metamorphosis. The interest in bio-pesticides is increasing as farmers, consumers and investors seek 'natural biological' alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. The surge of environmental, sustainability and governance funds ("ESG") exemplifies this transformation. As with consumers buying more organic products, investment capital is flowing into ESG funds and companies with ESG features. In 2019, net capital flows into ESG funds smashed previous records, totalling US$21 billion in the U.S. (four times 2018 net inflows). European inflows into sustainable funds topped €120 billion (double 2018).

Seite 1 von 3
MustGrow Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MustGrow Biologics (WKN: A2PNS7): Biopestizide mit Megapotential
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11:00am ET DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Sustainability/Conference MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11:00am ET 07.12.2020 / 13:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Tradezahlen gegenüber Vorjahresmonat nahezu verdreifacht - Systeme ...
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT today officially announced by press release the sale of all shares in Apleona ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics kündigt Investoren-Webcast am Mittwoch, den 9. Dezember 2020 um 17:00 Uhr MEZ an (deutsch)
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics kündigt Investoren-Webcast am Mittwoch, den 9. Dezember 2020 um 17:00 Uhr MEZ an
01.12.20
MustGrow erzielt 100%ige Kontrolle bei Tests im Hinblick auf die Bananenkrankheit in Kolumbien
24.11.20
MustGrow Biologics informiert über Investoreninitiativen - Präsentation bei der heutigen Investmentkonferenz The Future of Food
23.11.20
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho (deutsch)
23.11.20
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho
23.11.20
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Secures Patent for Fumigation of Stored Vegetables and Grains
23.11.20
MustGrow sichert sich exklusives Patent für Begasung von gelagertem Gemüse und Getreide von der University of Idaho

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
153
MustGrow Biologics (WKN: A2PNS7): Biopestizide mit Megapotential
18.09.20
5
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp.: Erfolgreiche Tests bestätigen überragende Wirksamkeit des Biope