MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11:00am ET

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Canada, Dec. 7, 2020 - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FRA: 0C0) (the " Company ", " MustGrow "), an agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural biological crop protection for high value crops

A Rare Alignment of Consumer, Regulatory & Industry Interests

The agricultural industry and investment capital flow is transitioning towards sustainable, natural, biological, and environmentally friendly farming practices. With an evolving regulatory backdrop seemingly tailor-made to develop organic bio-pesticides and bio-herbicides, MustGrow is poised to capitalize in 2021 and beyond.

The mainstream rise of organic food consumption, plant-based protein, pesticide-free produce and non-GMO products are not merely 'trends' - these are transformational shifts in how food is grown and consumed... an agricultural metamorphosis. The interest in bio-pesticides is increasing as farmers, consumers and investors seek 'natural biological' alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. The surge of environmental, sustainability and governance funds ("ESG") exemplifies this transformation. As with consumers buying more organic products, investment capital is flowing into ESG funds and companies with ESG features. In 2019, net capital flows into ESG funds smashed previous records, totalling US$21 billion in the U.S. (four times 2018 net inflows). European inflows into sustainable funds topped €120 billion (double 2018).