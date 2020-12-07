Fortive Announces Appointment of Rejji Hayes to Its Board of Directors

Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board of Fortive, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rejji to our Board. With his extensive leadership experience in large and complex enterprises and deep background in accounting, finance, capital markets and investment strategies, Rejji will provide invaluable expertise and perspective to the Board in its oversight of Fortive’s strategy, risk management, and financial reporting."

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rejji Hayes as a director of Fortive. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Hayes to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Since 2017, Mr. Hayes has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS), a publicly traded electric and natural gas company. As CMS Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hayes oversees all treasury, tax, investor relations, accounting, financial planning and analysis, internal controls and compliance, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hayes also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of EnerBank USA, a CMS Energy subsidiary and nationwide provider of home improvement loans. Prior to joining CMS Energy Corporation, Mr. Hayes served as the Chief Financial Officer of ITC Holdings Corp, a publicly traded electric transmission company, from 2014 to 2016 and as its Vice President, Finance and Treasurer from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining ITC Holdings Corp., Mr. Hayes held strategy and financial leadership roles for Exelon Corporation, Lazard Freres & Co., and Banc of America Securities. Mr. Hayes holds a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business from Harvard Business School.

James A. Lico, CEO and President of Fortive, said, “Rejji brings a wealth of experience in strategic finance to our Board of Directors. His strong track record of success with all stakeholders including demonstrating leadership in environmental, social and governance matters will be very helpful to Fortive as we chart our future. I look forward to learning from his diverse perspectives as we continue to accelerate progress for our customers through our essential technologies for connected workflow solutions.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

