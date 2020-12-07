 

Fortive Announces Appointment of Rejji Hayes to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rejji Hayes as a director of Fortive. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Hayes to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board of Fortive, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rejji to our Board. With his extensive leadership experience in large and complex enterprises and deep background in accounting, finance, capital markets and investment strategies, Rejji will provide invaluable expertise and perspective to the Board in its oversight of Fortive’s strategy, risk management, and financial reporting."

Since 2017, Mr. Hayes has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS), a publicly traded electric and natural gas company. As CMS Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hayes oversees all treasury, tax, investor relations, accounting, financial planning and analysis, internal controls and compliance, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hayes also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of EnerBank USA, a CMS Energy subsidiary and nationwide provider of home improvement loans. Prior to joining CMS Energy Corporation, Mr. Hayes served as the Chief Financial Officer of ITC Holdings Corp, a publicly traded electric transmission company, from 2014 to 2016 and as its Vice President, Finance and Treasurer from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining ITC Holdings Corp., Mr. Hayes held strategy and financial leadership roles for Exelon Corporation, Lazard Freres & Co., and Banc of America Securities. Mr. Hayes holds a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business from Harvard Business School.

James A. Lico, CEO and President of Fortive, said, “Rejji brings a wealth of experience in strategic finance to our Board of Directors. His strong track record of success with all stakeholders including demonstrating leadership in environmental, social and governance matters will be very helpful to Fortive as we chart our future. I look forward to learning from his diverse perspectives as we continue to accelerate progress for our customers through our essential technologies for connected workflow solutions.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Fortive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortive Announces Appointment of Rejji Hayes to Its Board of Directors Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rejji Hayes as a director of Fortive. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Hayes to the Audit Committee of the Board. Alan Spoon, Chairman of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Fortive to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
24.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference
12.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference
09.11.20
Fortive to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.20
13
Fortive Corp - spin-off von Danaher