 

Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project Guarantee Documents for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX:AII / OTCQX:ALMTF / Frankfurt:1MR) is pleased to announce the execution of the Facility Agreement (loan agreement) and the Completion Agreement with KfW-IPEX Bank GmbH for the US$75.1 million project financing for its wholly-owned Sangdong Mine located in South Korea.

In addition, the Company also announces the execution of a US$20 million Cost Overrun (“COG”) guarantee and the US$9.8 million Debt Service Reserve Account (“DSRA”) guarantee as required for the completion of the project financing and both provided by the Plansee Group. The US$20 million COG guarantee is an instrument in case of any cost overrun during the build and is in addition to the contingency already contained within the project finance budget. The US$9.8 million DSRA guarantee covers part of the required US$24 million equity raise required by the Company, leaving US$14.1 million of equity to be raised by the Company as the final material Conditions Precedent.

The condition of the Plansee Group providing the COG and the DSRA guarantees to the Company, and in order to become the largest shareholder, Plansee Group will acquire a portion of Lewis Black’s stock in Almonty, as well as join the board of directors of the Company.

The Company will now move to the closing of the Project Financing issuance of drawdown.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“After 4 years and 12 days, we have finally concluded the exhaustive and forensic process to secure a sub 3% variable rate financing pegged to libor for the build of the world’s flagship Tungsten project. I believe that the addition of the extra US$20 million COG guarantee ensures an even higher degree of security in successfully completing the build and further significantly reduces the risk profile for all shareholders. And just as importantly, the US$9.8m DSRA Guarantee is a non-dilutive and non-obligatory instrument which again is extremely important to retain shareholder value. The benefits to the Company and all the shareholders of these guarantees outweigh the personal cost of these guarantees. In short, the bigger picture is a bright value add future with our primary customer now joining the Board, committing a further US$29.8 million toward the build with these guarantees on top of the 15 year offtake agreement with a minimum CAD$750 million of value hard floor. This was an extraordinarily complex financing involving multiple parties that included KfW- IPEX Bank, OeKB, the Plansee Group and Global Tungsten & Powders and is, we understand, quite unique in its construction. Given our more than 70 years of Tungsten high grade reserves and resources in Korea it was important to get this financing right and that current and future shareholders would be richly rewarded for both their patience and commitment. We have now given ourselves the best possible platform to work from as we now transition from junior to mid-sized mining company. As previously stated, we have already commenced construction at site with the Monty B portal now finished, the next 600m of mine development about to commence, the office lab due for completion in 12 days and Metso and the EPC now beginning their scheduling. Drawdown will occur once the equity/hybrid of US$14.1m is met and news on this is forthcoming now that we have the Facility Agreement and Completion Agreement executed.”

