Marinus Launches Expanded Access Program for Ganaxolone Treatment in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

“With the positive results in our clinical trial, we felt it was an important measure to make ganaxolone available to patients with CDD as we prepare to submit a new drug application to the FDA,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “There are currently no approved treatments specifically for patients with CDD, creating a strong need to provide early, compassionate use access to investigational ganaxolone therapy for these children.”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the launch of an expanded access program (EAP) that will allow the company to offer ganaxolone to patients with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) who were unable to participate in the company’s Marigold Study Phase 3 clinical trial.

Candidates for the EAP must be at least two years of age, with a confirmed diagnosis of CDD, and experiencing uncontrolled seizures. The investigational treatment will initially be available in sites in the United States. It is important to remember that investigational drugs have not yet received regulatory approval; therefore, their potential risks and benefits are not yet established. Doctors and patients should consider all possible benefits and risks when seeking expanded access to an investigational drug.

In the Marigold Study, patients given oral ganaxolone showed a significant 32.2% median reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency, compared to a 4.0% reduction for those receiving placebo. In this trial, ganaxolone was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials, with the most frequent adverse event being somnolence. Marinus is preparing to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 2021 regarding its planned mid-2021 NDA submission, as well as a 1H 2021 pre-marketing authorization application (MAA) meeting with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For more information on the Marinus Expanded Access Treatment Protocol for ganaxolone, please visit https://marinuspharma.com/expanded-access-program/

About CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a serious and rare genetic disorder that is caused by a mutation of the cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) gene, located on the X chromosome. CDD is characterized by early-onset, difficult-to-control seizures and severe neuro-developmental impairment. Most children affected by CDD cannot walk, talk, or feed themselves. Currently, there are no therapies approved specifically for CDD.