Gossamer Bio to Host Webcast Focused on GB002 and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) on December 15, 2020

Lewis J. Rubin, M.D., is Professor of Medicine, Emeritus and former Director of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and seventy-five book chapters, and he has edited seven books dealing with the pulmonary circulation. He has been the Principal Investigator or a Steering Committee member for the clinical trials leading to regulatory approval of most currently approved medical therapies for PAH. He has served on the editorial boards of the Annals of Internal Medicine and the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and as senior consulting editor for the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation. He has served as an advisor to the NIH, the FDA, and numerous medical and scientific organizations worldwide. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Yeshiva University. He is also a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation, and the recipient of the Dickinson Richards Memorial Award from the American Heart Association, the Simon Dack Award from the American College of Cardiology, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute. He was listed among Thomson Reuters’ Most Influential Researchers in the World in 2014 and 2015, and he received the CHEST College Medalist Award from the American College of CHEST Physicians in 2016. Most recently, Dr. Rubin was presented with the European Respiratory Society’s ERS Award for Lifetime Achievement in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2