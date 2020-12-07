 

Doing Well by Doing Good Ameresco Releases First Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today released its first Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report for 2020. The report centers on the theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good,” which reflects Ameresco’s mission of delivering energy efficient and renewable solutions that enable a low carbon future. The report is a reflection of Ameresco’s progress in the ESG focus areas from the company’s inception, while also addressing many of its goals for the future.

Ameresco’s ESG Committee, which includes employee representatives across various functions, geographies and contributions, was established in 2020 to spearhead efforts to communicate the many ways ESG is intertwined in the company’s operations. By sharing an annual ESG report, Ameresco hopes to maintain accountability through evaluation of company initiatives and performance metrics, as well as identification of new lanes to improve long-term sustainability.

“It is widely understood that companies today must be aware of and transparent about their contributions to environmental and social improvement. As a leading integrator of energy efficiency, health, safety, resiliency and renewable energy technologies, this comes naturally to Ameresco,” said Doran Hole, executive chair of Ameresco’s ESG committee and chief financial officer. “This ESG report gives us the opportunity to illustrate 20 years of positive impact on the communities where we operate. Future generations are relying on Ameresco and our clients to continue to make strides in ESG, and we are more excited than ever about the work we have ahead of us.”

The report reflects Ameresco’s practices as it pertains to business and operations, employee engagement, health and safety and corporate responsibility. It highlights the company’s ESG activity from 2000 to present day, and outlines goal statements in strategic ESG focus areas. The ESG report also emphasizes Ameresco’s existing public advocacy, environmental, philanthropic, diversity and inclusion, health and safety and cyber security efforts.

In pursuit of energizing a sustainable world, Ameresco is proud that, in 2019, their renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to approximately 11.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Since going public on the NYSE in 2010, Ameresco has contributed to a cumulative carbon offset equivalent to over 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

To view the 2020 Ameresco ESG report, visit http://www.ameresco.com/esg.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doing Well by Doing Good Ameresco Releases First Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today released its first Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report for 2020. The report centers on the theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good,” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
San Joaquin County Partners with Ameresco to Complete Installation of 5.3 Megawatt Solar Array on Landfill Site
12.11.20
Ameresco Secures Up to $30M Construction Loan Facility with Fifth Third Bank
10.11.20
Ameresco Completes Energy Efficiency Project for The City of Virginia, MN
09.11.20
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.