ADC Therapeutics Announces Updated Clinical Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate Programs Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) and Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) Presented at 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced updated clinical data from its two lead programs, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca) and camidanlumab tesirine (Cami), which were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“The encouraging data presented at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting reinforce the significant progress we have made with our PBD-based ADCs for patients with hematological malignancies,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently accepted our Biologics License Application for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and granted priority review status with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021, based on the data from our pivotal LOTIS 2 clinical trial. As we rigorously prepare for potential approval and launch in 2021, we look forward to continuing to evaluate the potential of Lonca, as a single agent and in combination, in heavily pretreated patients, in earlier lines of therapy and in additional indications such as follicular lymphoma. As for Cami, our pivotal Phase 2 trial in Hodgkin lymphoma is now more than 50 percent enrolled, and the preliminary data presented at ASH highlight its potential to address an unmet need in heavily pretreated Hodgkin lymphoma patients.”

Lonca LOTIS 2 Subgroup Analysis (Abstract 1183)

In LOTIS 2, a single-arm, open-label, 145-patient Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who had failed ≥2 established therapies, Lonca demonstrated substantial antitumor activity and an acceptable safety profile. Updated results, including analysis of response in subgroups with high risk of poor prognosis, were presented in a poster at ASH 2020 by Paolo F. Caimi, MD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University.