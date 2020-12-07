BELLUS Health Appoints Ramzi Benamar as Chief Financial Officer

“We are excited to welcome Ramzi to BELLUS Health as CFO,” commented Roberto Bellini, President and CEO of BELLUS Health. “Ramzi’s extensive experience developing corporate strategy for clinical-stage and commercial biopharma companies, combined with his proven track record in financial leadership will be tremendously valuable for BELLUS as we advance our pipeline and prepare for multiple data readouts in the coming year.”

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced the appointment of Ramzi Benamar to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Benamar is a seasoned financial executive, bringing over two decades of biopharmaceutical expertise to the position.

Prior to joining BELLUS Health, Mr. Benamar served as Chief Financial Officer of DBV Technologies, where he was responsible for all matters related to the strategic, operating, financial and accounting undertakings. During his time at DBV, Ramzi was instrumental in capitalizing the company, strengthening the balance sheet and managing capital deployment. Previously, he was Vice President and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Spark Therapeutics until the acquisition of the company by Roche Holding. He provided financial leadership across the entire company, strengthened the finance organization and contributed to the transition to a commercial-stage organization. Earlier in his career, Mr. Benamar held numerous positions of increasing responsibilities spanning from R&D and global finance to strategy and operations at Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Shire Plc. and Purdue Pharma.

He earned both his M.B.A. and B.B.A in Marketing and Finance from Temple University, and his Master of Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Business Administration from University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

“I am enthusiastic to join BELLUS at this exciting stage of the Company’s development,” said Mr. Benamar. “BLU-5937 has the potential to be a best-in-class candidate for refractory chronic cough, as well as may have broader applicability in numerous other hypersensitization-related disorders. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s success with the hopes of improving the lives of patients.”