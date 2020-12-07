Atara Biotherapeutics Presents First Preclinical Evaluation of ATA3219, a Next-Generation Allogeneic CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of the first preclinical evaluation of ATA3219, a next-generation, off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy targeting CD19, as well as data supporting its multicohort Phase II study with tab-cel (tabelecleucel) for the treatment of rare EBV-driven diseases (ATA129-EBV-205). These data are being featured in five poster presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 5-8, 2020.

“Though the current generation of CD19 CAR T immunotherapies has transformed how we treat hematologic malignancies, a significant opportunity remains to improve outcomes and make the power of CAR T accessible to more patients using allogeneic cells with our differentiated EBV T-cell platform,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Executive Vice President and Global Head of Research and Development at Atara. “As a leader in allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, Atara is developing ATA3219 to be best-in-class, improving upon established CD19 targeting by leveraging both our EBV T-cell platform and novel 1XX co-stimulation signaling technology. We are pleased to share, for the first time, preclinical data demonstrating the antitumor activity, persistence, polyfunctional phenotype and safety of ATA3219.”

Preclinical results presented at ASH detail findings from in vitro and in vivo evaluations of ATA3219. Specifically, in vitro functional studies demonstrate potent antitumor activity of ATA3219 against CD19-expressing target lines, with durable CD19 antigen-specific and HLA-independent killing of CD19 targets. In addition, both in vivo and in vitro assessments of ATA3219 alloreactivity support a potentially favorable safety profile that would be required for an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy.

Furthermore, in vivo, ATA3219 demonstrates potent antitumor activity in an established disseminated tumor model of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is associated with long-term persistence and survival benefit. No treatment-related toxicities were observed in this animal model. Together, these findings support advancing ATA3219 to clinical evaluation.

ATA3219 combines an allogeneic EBV T-cell approach with a CAR signaling domain designed to improve upon current and clinically validated CD19 targeted CAR therapies without the need for gene editing. ATA3219 utilizes next-generation 1XX co-stimulatory domain technology, designed to extend functional persistence without compromising potency.