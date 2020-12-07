Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on Digital Commerce and iGaming, Announce Merger

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”), a leading integrated payments platform, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger. Upon closing of the transaction, the newly combined company (the "Company") will operate as Paysafe and plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PSFE. The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Paysafe of approximately $9 billion.

William P. Foley, II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, stated, “Upon the formation and initial listing of Foley Trasimene, our team initiated a diligent and thorough search process to source an appropriate partner, with the goal to announce a partnership prior to year end. Thanks to the hard work of our team, we have reached this milestone with Paysafe as our ideal partner. Philip and the entire management team have positioned Paysafe to be a leading global payments platform. We believe we can further enhance Paysafe’s growth trajectory through accelerated operational transformation and M&A, enabled by our de-levered balance sheet. Paysafe delivers a unique value proposition in large and high-growth markets, such as gaming and e-commerce, enabling the company to generate strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion. With a proven strategy and an experienced management team and our newly formed partnership, we believe Paysafe has significant long-term growth potential.”

Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe, stated, “Today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter in our company’s history and we’re excited about the partnership with Foley Trasimene, Blackstone and CVC. Today, more than ever, businesses and consumers need to connect and seamlessly transact via digital commerce. This is what Paysafe does best through our industry-leading payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth opportunities across the business, particularly in fast growth sectors such as iGaming where we are the payments partner of choice.”