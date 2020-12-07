 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $350 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:08  |  53   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company, in conjunction with the announced Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene”) and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”) definitive merger, invested $350 million as part of a private placement. This investment is in addition to Cannae’s forward purchase agreement of $150 million, both of which will occur concurrently with the closing of the Foley Trasimene and Paysafe business combination, expected to close in the first half of 2021. The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Paysafe of approximately $9.0 billion.

For the Company’s total investment of approximately $500 million in the Foley Trasimene and Paysafe merger, Cannae will receive 54,294,395 million Paysafe common shares and 8,134,067 million Paysafe warrants. Excluding any value from the warrants, Cannae’s implied cost per share is $9.11.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae and Foley Trasimene, commented, “We are very excited to bring the definitive merger announcement of Foley Trasimene and Paysafe to the public markets. Paysafe is a payments company, with meaningful scale, positioned in the highest growth markets. As evident in Cannae’s increased investment, this transaction offers our shareholders a scarce investment opportunity and a stake in a highly profitable business with a substantial position and significant long-term growth potential. Cannae’s core values have myself and the team laser focused on unlocking rare investment opportunities and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the business combination will be effected through a business combination pursuant to which Foley Trasimene will combine with Paysafe and, in connection with the business combination, Paysafe will become a publicly traded entity under the name “Paysafe Limited.”

The cash component of the consideration will be funded by Foley Trasimene’s cash in trust, $150.0 million in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with Cannae, as well as a $2.0 billion private placement from various institutional and private investors. The $2.0 billion private placement includes a $500 million investment from Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., Chicago Title Insurance Co., Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. and the previously mentioned $350 million investment from Cannae. Other institutional investors include Third Point LLC, Suvretta Capital Management, Hedosophia and the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds. The balance of the consideration will consist of equity in the combined company. Existing Paysafe equity holders, including Blackstone, CVC and management, will remain the largest investors in the company.

