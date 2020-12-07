 

CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 23, 2020 to Novembre 27, 2020

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

Number of Transactions

CEGEREAL 23/11/20

FR0010309096

115

31,17

XPAR

3

CEGEREAL 24/11/20

FR0010309096

12

30,40

XPAR

1

CEGEREAL 25/11/20

FR0010309096

110

30,98

XPAR

3

CEGEREAL 26/11/20

FR0010309096

45

31,29

XPAR

2

 

 

 

 

 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

282

31,08

 

 

Details per transaction

Name of issuer

Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of Investment Services Provider

Identification code of Investment Services Provider

Day/time of transaction (CET)

Identification code of financial instrument

Price per transaction

Currency

Acquired volume

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of transaction

Purpose of buy back

CEGEREAL

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 09:43:11

FR0010309096

31,20

EUR

100

XPAR

00247117105EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 10:31:26

FR0010309096

31,20

EUR

10

XPAR

00247125890EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 15:57:17

FR0010309096

30,40

EUR

5

XPAR

00247184292EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 17:00:22

FR0010309096

30,40

EUR

12

XPAR

00247461894EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 14:24:53

FR0010309096

30,80

EUR

13

XPAR

00247584557EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 16:17:03

FR0010309096

31,00

EUR

11

XPAR

00247622118EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 17:29:45

FR0010309096

31,00

EUR

86

XPAR

00247655431EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:00:33

FR0010309096

31,20

EUR

25

XPAR

00247663716EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 15:57:56

FR0010309096

31,40

EUR

20

XPAR

00247733434EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

 

Disclaimer

