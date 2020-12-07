CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 23, 2020 to Novembre 27, 2020
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
Number of Transactions
FR0010309096
115
31,17
XPAR
3
FR0010309096
12
30,40
XPAR
1
FR0010309096
110
30,98
XPAR
3
FR0010309096
45
31,29
XPAR
2
TOTAL
282
31,08
Details per transaction
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of Investment Services Provider
|
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|
Day/time of transaction (CET)
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|
Price per transaction
|
Currency
|
Acquired volume
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
Reference number of transaction
|
Purpose of buy back
|
CEGEREAL
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
23/11/2020 09:43:11
|
FR0010309096
|
31,20
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00247117105EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
23/11/2020 10:31:26
|
FR0010309096
|
31,20
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00247125890EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
23/11/2020 15:57:17
|
FR0010309096
|
30,40
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00247184292EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
24/11/2020 17:00:22
|
FR0010309096
|
30,40
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00247461894EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
25/11/2020 14:24:53
|
FR0010309096
|
30,80
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
00247584557EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
25/11/2020 16:17:03
|
FR0010309096
|
31,00
|
EUR
|
11
|
XPAR
|
00247622118EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
25/11/2020 17:29:45
|
FR0010309096
|
31,00
|
EUR
|
86
|
XPAR
|
00247655431EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
26/11/2020 09:00:33
|
FR0010309096
|
31,20
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00247663716EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
26/11/2020 15:57:56
|
FR0010309096
|
31,40
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
00247733434EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005463/en/
