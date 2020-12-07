CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 23, 2020 to Novembre 27, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 07.12.2020, 13:10 | 25 | 0 | 0 07.12.2020, 13:10 | Regulatory News: Cegereal (Paris:CGR): Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions CEGEREAL 23/11/20 FR0010309096 115 31,17 XPAR 3 CEGEREAL 24/11/20 FR0010309096 12 30,40 XPAR 1 CEGEREAL 25/11/20 FR0010309096 110 30,98 XPAR 3 CEGEREAL 26/11/20 FR0010309096 45 31,29 XPAR 2 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 282 31,08 Details per transaction Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 23/11/2020 09:43:11 FR0010309096 31,20 EUR 100 XPAR 00247117105EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 23/11/2020 10:31:26 FR0010309096 31,20 EUR 10 XPAR 00247125890EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 23/11/2020 15:57:17 FR0010309096 30,40 EUR 5 XPAR 00247184292EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 24/11/2020 17:00:22 FR0010309096 30,40 EUR 12 XPAR 00247461894EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 25/11/2020 14:24:53 FR0010309096 30,80 EUR 13 XPAR 00247584557EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 25/11/2020 16:17:03 FR0010309096 31,00 EUR 11 XPAR 00247622118EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 25/11/2020 17:29:45 FR0010309096 31,00 EUR 86 XPAR 00247655431EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/11/2020 09:00:33 FR0010309096 31,20 EUR 25 XPAR 00247663716EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/11/2020 15:57:56 FR0010309096 31,40 EUR 20 XPAR 00247733434EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005463/en/ Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







