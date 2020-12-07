XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for (i) research and development of its Smart EVs and software, hardware and data technologies, (ii) sales and marketing and expansion of sales and service channels and super charging network, as well as the expansion of its footprints in the international markets, (iii) potential strategic investments in core technologies of Smart EV, and (iv) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 40,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,000,000 additional ADSs from the Company.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will act as the joint bookrunners for the proposed ADS offering.

The Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed ADS offering, which contains a preliminary prospectus, is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed ADS offering may be obtained by contacting:

(1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010-3629, United States of America, or by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;

(2) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, United States of America, or by calling 1-866-803-9204;

(3) BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; and

(4) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or via email at prospectus@citi.com