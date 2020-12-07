 

XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:12  |  50   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 40,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,000,000 additional ADSs from the Company.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for (i) research and development of its Smart EVs and software, hardware and data technologies, (ii) sales and marketing and expansion of sales and service channels and super charging network, as well as the expansion of its footprints in the international markets, (iii) potential strategic investments in core technologies of Smart EV, and (iv) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will act as the joint bookrunners for the proposed ADS offering.

The Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed ADS offering, which contains a preliminary prospectus, is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed ADS offering may be obtained by contacting:

(1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010-3629, United States of America, or by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;

(2) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, United States of America, or by calling 1-866-803-9204;

(3) BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; and

(4) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or via email at prospectus@citi.com

Seite 1 von 2
XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 40,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
25.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Ritterschlag für Bitcoin - Rallye bei Tesla, Xpeng und Nio berechtigt?
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power
24.11.20
DAX, Netflix, Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Adidas, Delivery Hero, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Sixt - Marktüberblick
20.11.20
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
20.11.20
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
17.11.20
Investments: Saturn Oil & Gas, Petrochina, XPENG: Ready for Take-off!
13.11.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Palantir, Li Auto, Xpeng, Moderna, T-Mobile US - Opening Bell
12.11.20
Dow Jones, Pinduoduo, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, Moderna, Carnival, Disney, Nike - Opening Bell
12.11.20
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
116
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?