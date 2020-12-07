 

Imara Presents IMR-687 Phase 2a Open Label Extension Case Reports on Two Patients with Sickle Cell Disease at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Preliminary data as of August 2020 from ongoing Phase 2a open label extension trial showed increases in HbF percentage and F-cells after approximately six months of treatment

Case reports showed additional improvements in clinical outcomes, hemoglobin and related biomarkers of hemolysis

IMR-687 continued to be well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea

BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that it presented two case reports from the ongoing IMR-687 Phase 2a open label extension (OLE) clinical trial in adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. IMR-687 is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease modifying investigational treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia.

Preliminary data in these case reports, as of an August 2020 review, showed that the first two SCD patients treated for approximately six months or greater in the OLE trial demonstrated higher HbF percentage and F-cell increases compared to baseline when treated with IMR-687, as a monotherapy or in combination with stable dose hydroxyurea (HU). Treatment with IMR-687 was also associated with improvements in clinical outcomes and red cell markers, including hemoglobin (Hb) levels and measures of hemolysis in both patients. IMR-687 was well tolerated by both patients.

“We are encouraged by these case reports presented at ASH demonstrating that treatment with IMR-687, at approximately six months or greater, provided benefit to these two patients with sickle cell disease,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “We believe these reports may help elucidate the potential benefit of longer term use with IMR-687 and are pleased that we have recently enrolled the 24th patient in the OLE trial. We expect to report additional data on approximately 10 to 15 patients from the OLE trial during the first quarter of 2021.”

