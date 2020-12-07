PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to exhibit at the American Association of Equine Pratitioners Virtual Convention and Trade Show

PetVivo is excited to meet with many of the more than 1,000 participants to talk about and introduce its lead product, KUSH, a medical device injection of sterilized, hydrogel microparticles that are wet, slippery and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. AAEP is the largest veterinary equine conference in the United States and plays host to many of the top industry professionals. As a highlight to the conference, PetVivo is hosting a presentation about joint afflictions and therapeutic treatments, which includes information about its own cartilage mimicking medical device, KUSH. The presentation will feature a keynote speaker and expert in equine health, Tracy Turner, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACVS, Dipl. ACVSMR, who will provide beneficial insight on common lameness afflictions found in horses and the therapies he has used to treat such injured animals.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTCQB: (PETV) PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( www.petvivo.com ) an emerging biomedical device company operating in the $19B veterinary market announced today it will be exhibiting at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (“AAEP”) Virtual Convention and Trade Show from December 5 th to December 8 th , 2020 that can be accessed online at https://convention.aaep.org/ .

“I am incredibly excited to participate in the presentation hosted by PetVivo entitled “Kush - a Promising New Treatment for Joint Problems” to share my thoughts and insights regarding equine lameness and the beneficial treatments for such afflictions,” explained Dr. Tracy Turner.

Conference Details:

American Association of Equine Practitioners Virtual Convention and Trade Show

Dates:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 9:00am – 5:00pm

Monday, December 7, 2020 9:00am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Virtual

For more information about PetVivo, Inc. and Kush, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar matters that are not historical facts. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate, “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “seek,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meanings. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Attachment