Compass Gold to Raise Up to $3.4-million in Over-subscribed Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (“Compass” or the “Company”) announced today that it has increased the size of its previously announced $2.5 million private placement (the “Offering”) (see Compass news release dated November 30, 2020) and will now issue up to 17 million common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.4 million.

The proceeds from this offering will be used to fund exploration, including a 17,000-meter drill program to be completed before the end of Q2, 2021, and for general corporate purposes. Drilling will focus on mineralized trends on the Tarabala and Samagouela targets discovered at the Company’s Sikasso Property in southern Mali. Phase 1 of this program, consisting of 3,000 meters of drilling on the first of these targets, is fully funded and has commenced. Initial drill results are expected near the end of December.