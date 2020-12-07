 

Compass Gold to Raise Up to $3.4-million in Over-subscribed Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (“Compass” or the “Company”) announced today that it has increased the size of its previously announced $2.5 million private placement (the “Offering”) (see Compass news release dated November 30, 2020) and will now issue up to 17 million common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.4 million.

The proceeds from this offering will be used to fund exploration, including a 17,000-meter drill program to be completed before the end of Q2, 2021, and for general corporate purposes. Drilling will focus on mineralized trends on the Tarabala and Samagouela targets discovered at the Company’s Sikasso Property in southern Mali. Phase 1 of this program, consisting of 3,000 meters of drilling on the first of these targets, is fully funded and has commenced. Initial drill results are expected near the end of December.

Larry Phillips, Compass President and CEO, said, “The response from our existing shareholder to this offering has been very robust, and we appreciate their continued support. As with last year’s offerings, we have used this opportunity to expand our share register by adding strong and experienced investors, including major Institutional resource funds who recognize how far Compass has progressed and the tremendous potential to be realized over the coming year. Our discovery team, led by Dr. Madani Diallo and Dr. Sandy Archibald, is committed to bold objectives for 2021, and now we have the resources to help them deliver the results that will benefit all of us as shareholders.”

Mr. Phillips continued, “We also wish to welcome the team from Red Cloud Financial and acknowledge their excellent work in bringing important new investors into this expanded offering. It is clear to me that the Red Cloud Team shares our vision and excitement for the valuable opportunities that Compass Gold presents. We look forward to their assistance in the months ahead to build and expand our communications and market outreach activities. As we embark upon a year of important and regular reporting of drill results, we are committed to generating and building our relationships within the resource investment community, throughout North America and beyond.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Gold to Raise Up to $3.4-million in Over-subscribed Private Placement Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (“Compass” or the “Company”) announced today that it has increased the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...