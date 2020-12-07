 

Akoustis Issues Redemption Notice on $10 Million of Company’s Outstanding 6.5% Convertible Senior Notes Due in 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has issued a redemption notice to the holders of the Company’s outstanding $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes. The Company will redeem all Notes that continue to be outstanding on February 1, 2021.

The Company will pay holders of the Notes that are redeemed a redemption price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest as well as an interest make-whole payment with respect to those Notes that are redeemed. This redemption price will include $10.833 of accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes being redeemed and $184.167 as the interest make-whole payment for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are redeemed. The make-whole payment may be paid by the Company in cash or freely tradeable shares of its common stock so long as the volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock for the ten trading days ending on and including January 29, 2021, multiplied by 0.95, is not less than $5.01 per share. 

Alternatively, holders of the Notes may elect to convert the Notes into shares of common stock of the Company at a conversion rate equal to 196.08 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $5.10 per share). This conversion right will terminate at the close of business on January 29, 2021.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “I am pleased to report that we will be improving our balance sheet through the elimination of this convertible debt.” Mr. Shealy continued, “The elimination of these notes will result in a go-forward reduction in cash interest of $650,000 annually and should give us greater flexibility in the future.”

The details concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the redemption notice, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K on December 7, 2020. This press release is not a notice of redemption. The redemption will be made solely pursuant to the redemption notice.

