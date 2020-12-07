 

GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00am EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc  
Scott Giacobello, Chief Financial Officer 760 795 2200

Disclaimer

