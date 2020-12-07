Oyster Point Pharma Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Chief Medical and Chief Scientific Officers

Industry veterans in ophthalmology will lead and expand the company’s R&D and clinical efforts

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced the appointment of Marian Macsai, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Eric Carlson, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, both of whom will join the executive leadership team, effective December 7, 2020.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Drs. Macsai and Carlson to the executive leadership team at Oyster Point, as both will help expand and strengthen our organization during this time of unprecedented growth,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer at Oyster Point Pharma. “Based on their industry expertise and unique experience in ocular surface diseases, Marian and Eric will add tremendous value to the organization and strategically grow their respective teams as we head into a pivotal year of expansion across our pipeline and with the potential for approval and launch of our lead investigational therapy, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, for dry eye disease in 2021.”

Marian Macsai, M.D., comes to Oyster Point with three decades of experience in ophthalmology, and as Chief Medical Officer, she will oversee Medical Affairs and Clinical Development. Oyster Point’s newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Carlson, Ph.D., whose career has been dedicated to identifying, developing, and furthering pharmaceutical developments in eye disease, will oversee the discovery and Research and Development pipeline.

“I am excited to join Oyster Point and partner with Jeff and the rest of the team as we strive to bring a potentially differentiated treatment option to patients suffering with dry eye disease,” Dr. Macsai said. “I look forward to helping build upon Oyster Point’s progress to date to further advance the lead OC-01 program, other potential indications and an emerging pipeline in areas of significant patient need.”

“With an impressive lead program and promising pipeline, I’m looking forward to applying my skillsets, capabilities, and experience in the space to help Oyster Point during an important time of transformation and further the company’s success in developing transformative ocular surface disease treatments,” said Dr. Carlson.