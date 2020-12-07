Amicus Therapeutics Named a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that it has been nationally recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This Certification utilizes validated employee feedback based on the Great Place to Work’s data driven methodology and indicates that Amicus employees consistently acknowledge a positive work experience and value the overall corporate culture of the company.



“We are very pleased to receive the Great Place to Work Certification, as this recognition comes as a result of extraordinary efforts to design and deploy programs that enhance the Amicus employee experience,” stated David Clark, Chief People Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “The certification process reflected many of our core strengths including the sense of purpose around our mission and our commitment to respecting our diverse backgrounds. At Amicus, we take pride in the talented individuals that make up our organization and work hard to foster their growth. We actively engage with our employees to ensure we are harnessing their capabilities and expertise so that we can provide a corporate culture that drives performance and ultimately attracts, energizes and retains the right talent. We are united by our commitment to building a highly engaged and inclusive corporate culture, driven by our Mission-Focused Behaviors, as we strive to be champions of the rare disease community.”