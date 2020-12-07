Cannabis Co. Lifted Made, Subsidiary of Publicly Traded Acquired Sales Corp., Signs Exclusive Independent Pharmacy Distribution Agreement With Girish GPO

LAKE FOREST, Illinois, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Zion, IL ( www.LiftedMade.com ), maker of hemp and hemp-derived products including CBD and delta 8 THC, has signed an exclusive agreement with Girish GPO, Des Plaines, IL ( www.GirishGPO.com ), to distribute certain of Lifted Made’s CBD and delta 8 THC products to independent pharmacies throughout the United States. In the exclusive agreement, Girish GPO has committed to distribute Lifted Made’s products to at least 500 independent pharmacies within 90 days, and to use its best efforts to distribute Lifted Made’s products to 2,500 independent pharmacies nationwide within 180 days. The initial term of the distribution agreement is six months, with yearly extensions possible thereafter.

Lifted Made’s hemp-derived products available for distribution under this agreement include CBD and nano CBD tinctures, CBD salves, CBD muscle gel, delta 8 THC gummies, delta 8 THC tinctures, delta 8 THC cartridges, delta 8 THC dabs, and a 510 compatible battery specifically designed for delta 8 THC cartridges.

Nicholas S. Warrender, AQSP’s COO and the CEO of Lifted Made, said, “Girish GPO’s huge national network of independent pharmacies is a very significant new distribution channel for Lifted Made, and allows Lifted Made to further diversify the types of retail outlets in which our products are sold. Our sales this quarter are surging, and this agreement will add further fuel to the fire!”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, AQSP’s President and CFO, said “Girish GPO’s decision to exclusively distribute Lifted Made’s CBD and delta 8 THC products is a testament to the quality and reputation of Lifted Made’s brands. And very importantly, independent pharmacies are essential businesses which we expect will continue to remain open during the pandemic. We hope that this gives more access to our products during these difficult times.”

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol AQSP ). Lifted Made makes many delta 8 THC and other hemp and hemp-derived products, all of which can be purchased online at www.LiftedMade.com . Acquired Sales Corp. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company , and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc. , Bend, Oregon. For more information about Acquired Sales Corp., visit www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of Lifted Made’s and Acquired Sales Corp.’s operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO

Phone: 224-577-8148

Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com