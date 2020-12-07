First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy for the Company under which the Company intends to pay quarterly dividends of 1% of the Company’s net revenues commencing after the completion of the first quarter of 2021. In accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange the Company will issue a press release at the time each quarterly dividend is declared.



“The announcement of our inaugural dividend policy is a major milestone for the Company and validates the overall strength and sustainability of the business given our robust operations in Mexico,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “This new quarterly dividend also gives shareholders even greater leverage to silver prices as the dividend is tied to the revenues of the Company. I expect we will continue to benefit from improved profitability in the years ahead to be able to build on this initial dividend level.”