 

Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

Ranks 7th on list as the only publicly traded company on the list

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it has been ranked #7 on Forbes' 2020 global list of "Most Valuable Esports Companies" (the “Forbes List”). The Forbes List was announced on December 5, 2020 and can be viewed on Forbes.com.

The Forbes List is a highly regarded authority on corporate rankings globally. Companies that are featured are chosen based on a number of metrics and factors determined by Forbes. In order to compile the ranking, Forbes spoke to two dozen esports organizations, investors, advisors to investors, and analysts.

“This recognition by Forbes reflects our team’s vision and superb execution of our esports growth strategy during the past year, which continues to experience rapid growth based on various internal operational and financial metrics,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our various business segments have sizeable growth opportunities ahead, however we see our esports business as a strategic asset with exponential growth opportunity as part of our diversified asset portfolio.”

This marks the first time the Company has been included in the Forbes List. Enthusiast Gaming, which is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and preparing for its NASDAQ listing, is the only publicly traded company on the Forbes List.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

Seite 1 von 3
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List Ranks 7th on list as the only publicly traded company on the listTORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting
03.12.20
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Strong Black Friday Performance
30.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Amends and Expands its Credit Facilities to Support its Growth Strategy  
27.11.20
informieren- kaufen- kassieren: Gewinne am laufenden Band! Bis zu 500% in nur wenigen Wochen! Nehmen Sie auch mal Geld vom Tisch!
25.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming’s Online Gaming Festival, EGLX, Watched By Over 12 Million Fans
23.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints KPMG LLP as New Auditor
19.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
16.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $31.7 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in Q3 2020
12.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Launches its First Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channel, BCC Gaming, with Samsung TV Plus; Expanding its Connected TV Programming Footprint and Reaching New Audiences
09.11.20
Enthusiast Gaming Planning to List on NASDAQ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
10
Bald weltweit die Nummer 1 im Esports Bereich?