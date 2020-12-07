Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List

The Forbes List is a highly regarded authority on corporate rankings globally. Companies that are featured are chosen based on a number of metrics and factors determined by Forbes. In order to compile the ranking, Forbes spoke to two dozen esports organizations, investors, advisors to investors, and analysts.

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it has been ranked #7 on Forbes' 2020 global list of "Most Valuable Esports Companies" (the “Forbes List”). The Forbes List was announced on December 5, 2020 and can be viewed on Forbes.com.

“This recognition by Forbes reflects our team’s vision and superb execution of our esports growth strategy during the past year, which continues to experience rapid growth based on various internal operational and financial metrics,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our various business segments have sizeable growth opportunities ahead, however we see our esports business as a strategic asset with exponential growth opportunity as part of our diversified asset portfolio.”

This marks the first time the Company has been included in the Forbes List. Enthusiast Gaming, which is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and preparing for its NASDAQ listing, is the only publicly traded company on the Forbes List.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.