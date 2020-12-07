 

Progressive Care Announces October Growth in Net Revenues as COVID-19 Testing Ramps Up

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce performance data for the month of October, which featured a strong jump in operating margins, significant sequential monthly growth in net revenues, and the establishment of sales growth related to rapid results COVID-19 testing.

  • Consolidated net sales across all locations during October 2020 totaled $3,3M, representing a 7% sequential monthly growth.
  • October margins increased to 27%, helping to drive a 53% sequential monthly jump in cash on hand.
  • Prescriptions filled during October grew 1% on a sequential monthly basis.
  • 340B pharmacy dispensing fees grew 119% in October on a year-over-year basis.
  • The Company booked nearly $100K in revenues related to rapid results COVID-19 testing in October.

Management notes that gross sales saw a minor drop, driven by the Company’s aggressive push to prioritize generic medication alternatives over expensive branded medications, which offer savings to customers as well as wider profit margins for the pharmacy.

October was also a significant month as the Company saw its rapid results virus testing service expand substantially. The Company is focused on building the PharmcoRx brand as a solution for COVID-19 rapid testing by adding two new analyzers for PCR Testing: Abbott ID NOW and Cepheid. The Cepheid analyzer will allow the Company to simultaneously test for four types of infections: COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B and RSV, providing rapid results in 15 minutes.

“October was another strong month characterized by expanding margins and strong execution,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “We have secured a market-leading position in COVID-19 testing in Dade County and we look forward to becoming a major provider of COVID-19 vaccines next year.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. 

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc. 

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/ 

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo Rx 

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/ 

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX 

https://www.clearmetrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding expansion in COVID-19 testing and expected distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel
carlosr@pharmcorx.com﻿


Progressive Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Announces October Growth in Net Revenues as COVID-19 Testing Ramps Up MIAMI, FL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce performance data for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Progressive Care Leadership Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on December 7th, 2020
02.12.20
Progressive Care Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement
17.11.20
Progressive Care Reports Positive Q3 EBITDA and Increased Margins