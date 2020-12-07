 

Whitestone Continues to Add Tenants, Welcoming the Opening of Local Entrepreneur Sheila Bryson’s Latest Restaurant, ALMA, to its North Scottsdale Seville Property in Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is pleased to announce well-known local entrepreneur and restaurateur Sheila Bryson has done it again… this time, despite COVID. Sheila is opening her sixth business venture, and fourth restaurant, within the business-friendly confines of another Whitestone community. ALMA restaurant, a chef-inspired “West by Southwest” creation, will be opening at Scottsdale Seville, in Scottsdale, AZ.

After successful launches of Soul Café, an upscale comfort food restaurant at Sunset at Pinnacle Peak property a few years back, and Vic & Ola’s, an Italian cuisine restaurant, and the Copper Club, a banquet & catering venue, last year at Whitestone’s Market Street at DC Ranch property, Sheila is bringing her latest restaurant venture to another highly sought after Whitestone locale.

Scottsdale Seville is a 90,000+ square foot, 18-hour neighborhood center in a very enviable location. At the crossroads of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale with a traffic count of 62,400 vehicles per day on Scottsdale Rd., the center is across the street from the luxury megadevelopment, The Palmeraie by Ritz Carlton The Palmeraie - Green Living Magazine, and the highly desirable Fendi Private Residences Robb Report - Fendi Private Residences of Scottsdale AZ. Scottsdale Seville is also across the street from the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, which attracts over a million visitors per year. Whitestone’s other major tenants at Seville include Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Orange Theory Fitness, Starbucks, Massage Envy, and now, ALMA.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “Whitestone’s tenant base continues to grow, and we are pleased to have Chef Sheila be a part of our Scottsdale Seville community. We often say, ‘local knows local best’ and take great pride in helping incubate Sheila’s first restaurant, Soul Café, in 2012.” Mr. Mastandrea continued, “Our focus remains on strong operators who are well capitalized entrepreneurs and expand their businesses to achieve their own distinctive ‘American Dream.’ Our large base of entrepreneurial tenants --which is contrarian to the traditional large national retailer real estate held in many REITS-- has demonstrated financial strength before and during COVID, and we expect it to continue after the pandemic as well.” Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “Chef Sheila has been part of the Whitestone family since we first expanded into Scottsdale and we are pleased she chose yet another one of our properties to share her creative talents with food lovers.”

About ALMA
ALMA is a woman-owned and operated restaurant by Executive Chef Sheila Bryson, offering eclectic dishes influenced by the flavors and cultures of the Southwest. Committed to giving the true tastes of authentic & traditional Mexican cooking, Alma uses only the best ingredients and prepares everything in house daily - handmade corn & flour tortillas, nine different salsas, and slow roasted barbacoa to name a few. The outdoor beauty of Arizona is brought inside through a large patio and lounge, with windows and doors that stay open year-round. The indoor/outdoor bar and expansive lounge seating is perfectly paired with an extensive tequila & mezcal list and an impressive cocktail program.

About Whitestone REIT 
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. 

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

 


Whitestone REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone Continues to Add Tenants, Welcoming the Opening of Local Entrepreneur Sheila Bryson’s Latest Restaurant, ALMA, to its North Scottsdale Seville Property in Arizona HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is pleased to announce well-known local entrepreneur and restaurateur Sheila Bryson has done it again… this time, despite COVID. Sheila is opening her sixth business venture, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
“Coffee and Cars” Revs Up Its Engines for Another Successful Event on December 5th in Whitestone’s Market Street Community Center at DC Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona
23.11.20
Whitestone REIT Welcomes Firm Body Pilates Training Studio to its Citadel Community in Arizona 