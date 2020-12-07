Alnylam Issues 2nd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Highlighting Broad Access to the Company’s Approved Therapies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today published two new reports: the second annual update on its Patient Access Philosophy and its first-ever Rare Disease Trend Report. Together, the reports illuminate both the strategies by which the company has been able to maximize access for its approved medicines around the world, and the barriers associated with coverage for rare disease therapies.

The 2020 Patient Access Philosophy Report reflects Alnylam’s progress advancing its stated 2017 Patient Access Philosophy. The 2020 report highlights the Company’s efforts to support patients in gaining access to needed medicines, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides updates on initiatives to deliver strong value to payers in the face of increasing barriers to access for rare disease medicines.

Highlights include:

Rapid, affordable access to treatment: For people experiencing debilitating diseases like hATTR amyloidosis, acute hepatic porphyria or primary hyperoxaluria type 1, waiting for a therapy that could change their lives is unacceptable. In collaboration with payers around the world, Alnylam has:

Realized greater than 98% coverage for ONPATTRO and nearly 94% for GIVLAARI across U.S. commercial and government insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Ensured the majority of commercially insured U.S. patients enrolled in its patient services program faced little to no out of pocket costs: 75% of enrolled ONPATTRO patients and 87% of enrolled GIVLAARI patients have zero cost sharing for the medicine.

Achieved reimbursed access to ONPATTRO and GIVLAARI an average of 11 months faster than other orphan drugs in major European countries.

Established availability of ONPATTRO in more than 20 countries through direct reimbursement or expanded access.

Advocating for covered use of home administration: Travel to an infusion center or hospital to receive treatment can be challenging for some patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support patients, Alnylam has advocated for insurers to cover home infusion, and today: