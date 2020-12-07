 

Alnylam Issues 2nd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Highlighting Broad Access to the Company’s Approved Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 13:30  |  101   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today published two new reports: the second annual update on its Patient Access Philosophy and its first-ever Rare Disease Trend Report. Together, the reports illuminate both the strategies by which the company has been able to maximize access for its approved medicines around the world, and the barriers associated with coverage for rare disease therapies.

The Patient Access Philosophy Report

The 2020 Patient Access Philosophy Report reflects Alnylam’s progress advancing its stated 2017 Patient Access Philosophy. The 2020 report highlights the Company’s efforts to support patients in gaining access to needed medicines, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides updates on initiatives to deliver strong value to payers in the face of increasing barriers to access for rare disease medicines.

Highlights include:

Rapid, affordable access to treatment: For people experiencing debilitating diseases like hATTR amyloidosis, acute hepatic porphyria or primary hyperoxaluria type 1, waiting for a therapy that could change their lives is unacceptable. In collaboration with payers around the world, Alnylam has:

  • Realized greater than 98% coverage for ONPATTRO and nearly 94% for GIVLAARI across U.S. commercial and government insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid.
  • Ensured the majority of commercially insured U.S. patients enrolled in its patient services program faced little to no out of pocket costs:
    • 75% of enrolled ONPATTRO patients and 87% of enrolled GIVLAARI patients have zero cost sharing for the medicine.
  • Achieved reimbursed access to ONPATTRO and GIVLAARI an average of 11 months faster than other orphan drugs in major European countries.
  • Established availability of ONPATTRO in more than 20 countries through direct reimbursement or expanded access.

Advocating for covered use of home administration: Travel to an infusion center or hospital to receive treatment can be challenging for some patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support patients, Alnylam has advocated for insurers to cover home infusion, and today:

Seite 1 von 5
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam Issues 2nd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Highlighting Broad Access to the Company’s Approved Therapies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today published two new reports: the second annual update on its Patient Access Philosophy and its first-ever Rare Disease Trend Report. Together, the reports …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Alnylam Completes Enrollment in ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for the Treatment of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
25.11.20
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces Innovative Value-Based Agreement Framework for OXLUMO (lumasiran) to Accelerate Access for Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 and Deliver Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease Pricing Solutions to U.S. Payers
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of OXLUMO (lumasiran), the First and Only Treatment Approved for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 to Lower Urinary Oxalate Levels in Pediatric and Adult Patients
20.11.20
Alnylam erhält EU-Zulassung für OXLUMO (Lumasiran) zur Behandlung der primären Hyperoxalurie Typ 1 in allen Altersgruppen
19.11.20
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 in All Age Groups
13.11.20
Alnylam Reports Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ALN-AGT, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Hypertension