CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 16, 2020 to Novembre 20, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 07.12.2020, 13:24 | 25 | 0 | 0 07.12.2020, 13:24 | Regulatory News: Cegereal (Paris:CGR): Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions CEGEREAL 17/11/20 FR0010309096 128 29,46 XPAR 5 CEGEREAL 18/11/20 FR0010309096 130 30,60 XPAR 1 CEGEREAL 19/11/20 FR0010309096 140 31,00 XPAR 1 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 398 30,37 Details per transaction Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/11/2020 11:00:25 FR0010309096 29,40 EUR 58 XPAR 00246594272EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/11/2020 11:00:25 FR0010309096 29,40 EUR 27 XPAR 00246594273EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/11/2020 13:50:14 FR0010309096 29,40 EUR 4 XPAR 00246626880EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/11/2020 15:43:34 FR0010309096 29,60 EUR 23 XPAR 00246658225EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/11/2020 17:21:19 FR0010309096 29,60 EUR 16 XPAR 00246706986EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/11/2020 16:00:11 FR0010309096 30,60 EUR 130 XPAR 00246813887EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 19/11/2020 09:15:41 FR0010309096 31,00 EUR 140 XPAR 00246873928EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005475/en/ Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer