 

CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 16, 2020 to Novembre 20, 2020

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

Number of Transactions

CEGEREAL

 

17/11/20

FR0010309096

128

29,46

XPAR

5

CEGEREAL

 

18/11/20

FR0010309096

130

30,60

XPAR

1

CEGEREAL

 

19/11/20

FR0010309096

140

31,00

XPAR

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

 

TOTAL

398

30,37

 

 

Details per transaction

Name of issuer

Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of Investment Services Provider

Identification code of Investment Services Provider

Day/time of transaction (CET)

Identification code of financial instrument

Price per transaction

Currency

Acquired volume

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of transaction

Purpose of buy back

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 11:00:25

FR0010309096

29,40

EUR

58

XPAR

00246594272EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 11:00:25

FR0010309096

29,40

EUR

27

XPAR

00246594273EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 13:50:14

FR0010309096

29,40

EUR

4

XPAR

00246626880EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 15:43:34

FR0010309096

29,60

EUR

23

XPAR

00246658225EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 17:21:19

FR0010309096

29,60

EUR

16

XPAR

00246706986EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

 

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 16:00:11

FR0010309096

30,60

EUR

130

XPAR

00246813887EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

CEGEREAL

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 09:15:41

FR0010309096

31,00

EUR

140

XPAR

00246873928EXPA1

Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

 

