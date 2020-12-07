CEGEREAL Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 16, 2020 to Novembre 20, 2020
Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
Number of Transactions
CEGEREAL
17/11/20
FR0010309096
128
29,46
XPAR
5
CEGEREAL
18/11/20
FR0010309096
130
30,60
XPAR
1
CEGEREAL
19/11/20
FR0010309096
140
31,00
XPAR
1
TOTAL
398
30,37
Details per transaction
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of Investment Services Provider
|
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|
Day/time of transaction (CET)
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|
Price per transaction
|
Currency
|
Acquired volume
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
Reference number of transaction
|
Purpose of buy back
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 11:00:25
|
FR0010309096
|
29,40
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
00246594272EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 11:00:25
|
FR0010309096
|
29,40
|
EUR
|
27
|
XPAR
|
00246594273EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 13:50:14
|
FR0010309096
|
29,40
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00246626880EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 15:43:34
|
FR0010309096
|
29,60
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
00246658225EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 17:21:19
|
FR0010309096
|
29,60
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00246706986EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 16:00:11
|
FR0010309096
|
30,60
|
EUR
|
130
|
XPAR
|
00246813887EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|
CEGEREAL
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 09:15:41
|
FR0010309096
|
31,00
|
EUR
|
140
|
XPAR
|
00246873928EXPA1
|
Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005475/en/Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare