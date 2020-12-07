Repligen Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock. In addition, Repligen Corporation expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the proposed public offering. All shares of common stock will be offered by Repligen Corporation. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Repligen Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Net proceeds from this offering may also be used to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Repligen has not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any acquisitions or investments at this time.

