 

Repligen Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock. In addition, Repligen Corporation expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the proposed public offering. All shares of common stock will be offered by Repligen Corporation. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Repligen Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Net proceeds from this offering may also be used to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Repligen has not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any acquisitions or investments at this time.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Stephens Inc., SVB Leerink LLC and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

These securities will be issued and sold pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC (together with such base prospectus, the “Prospectus”). Before investing in the common stock, investors should read the Prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and any free writing prospectus related to this offering. These documents may be freely obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

