 

Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based dairy products consist of ingredients derived from plants that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. What differentiates them from animal-based foods is that their fiber fraction comprises indigestible compounds, mainly pectin, hemicellulose, cellulose, and resistant starch.

Meticulous Research in its latest publication, titled "Dairy Alternatives Market by Product Type (Plant Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Ice Cream), Source (Almond Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) – Global Forecast to 2027" states that the dairy alternatives market is expected to reach $44.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of intolerance for animal proteins, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based food, increasing vegan population, and venture investments in plant-based food. Moreover, emerging economies provide significant opportunities for players operating in the global dairy alternatives. However, a significant preference for animal-based products and consumer preference for soy and gluten-free products are the factors expected to hinder this market's growth.

The dairy alternatives market is segmented based on type, source, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into plant-based milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and other dairy alternatives. In 2020, the plant-based milk segment accounted for the largest share of the overall dairy alternatives market. The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and consumer preference for vegan diets are factors driving the demand for plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond and soy milk. However, the yogurt segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on source, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into almond protein, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, and other sources. In 2020, the almond protein segment accounted for the largest share of the overall dairy alternatives market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its easy availability, low cost, higher consumer acceptance, and increasing application of almond protein in various plant-based dairy products. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

