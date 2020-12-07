OptimizeRx Partners with Komodo Health to Expand Life Sciences Support at Point-of-Care

Komodo’s Extensive Healthcare Map Powers Precise Care Milestone Mapping, Improving Support for Providers and Patients

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has partnered with Komodo Health, a data-driven healthcare software company with access to the broadest array of real-world data across patients, practitioners, and health systems.

The partnership integrates Komodo’s comprehensive Healthcare Map with OptimizeRx’s digital health and communication platform to power OptimizeRx’s novel real-world evidence (RWE) solution. The solution leverages automated intelligence through machine-learning and APIs to seamlessly deliver point-of-care messaging.



Komodo’s real-world visibility into millions of patient journeys and healthcare provider actions across all therapeutic areas will enable OptimizeRx to deliver richer insights to physicians through its digital health network. This visibility expands OptimizeRx’s total addressable audience, giving its life science clients unparalleled ability to reach and support clinicians at precise moments at the point-of-care. The API-driven integration supplements OptimizeRx’s recent platform enhancement involving the application of advanced analytics using machine learning methods applied to real-world-data (RWD).



“Accurate, timely, real-world patient insights through digital platforms have become critically important given that COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how providers deliver care,” said Jason Prestinario, head of healthcare solutions at Komodo Health. “Pairing our comprehensive patient insights with OptimizeRx’s powerful provider communications platform will enable a transformative patient experience at the point-of-care.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, prescribed therapies can change or evolve rapidly. Yet there are few channels currently available that can efficiently reach healthcare providers with timely insights on new therapies and other important care considerations. Scientific advances can also emerge rapidly, but it often takes 10-15 years for an important medical breakthrough to become the standard of care. These gaps can lead to sub-optimal care and outcomes for patients.