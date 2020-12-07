 

OptimizeRx Partners with Komodo Health to Expand Life Sciences Support at Point-of-Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:31  |  59   |   |   

Komodo’s Extensive Healthcare Map Powers Precise Care Milestone Mapping, Improving Support for Providers and Patients

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has partnered with Komodo Health, a data-driven healthcare software company with access to the broadest array of real-world data across patients, practitioners, and health systems. 

The partnership integrates Komodo’s comprehensive Healthcare Map with OptimizeRx’s digital health and communication platform to power OptimizeRx’s novel real-world evidence (RWE) solution. The solution leverages automated intelligence through machine-learning and APIs to seamlessly deliver point-of-care messaging.

Komodo’s real-world visibility into millions of patient journeys and healthcare provider actions across all therapeutic areas will enable OptimizeRx to deliver richer insights to physicians through its digital health network. This visibility expands OptimizeRx’s total addressable audience, giving its life science clients unparalleled ability to reach and support clinicians at precise moments at the point-of-care. The API-driven integration supplements OptimizeRx’s recent platform enhancement involving the application of advanced analytics using machine learning methods applied to real-world-data (RWD).

“Accurate, timely, real-world patient insights through digital platforms have become critically important given that COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how providers deliver care,” said Jason Prestinario, head of healthcare solutions at Komodo Health. “Pairing our comprehensive patient insights with OptimizeRx’s powerful provider communications platform will enable a transformative patient experience at the point-of-care.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, prescribed therapies can change or evolve rapidly. Yet there are few channels currently available that can efficiently reach healthcare providers with timely insights on new therapies and other important care considerations. Scientific advances can also emerge rapidly, but it often takes 10-15 years for an important medical breakthrough to become the standard of care. These gaps can lead to sub-optimal care and outcomes for patients.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Partners with Komodo Health to Expand Life Sciences Support at Point-of-Care Komodo’s Extensive Healthcare Map Powers Precise Care Milestone Mapping, Improving Support for Providers and PatientsROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...