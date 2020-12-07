 

Olema Oncology Announces Two Poster Presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced two posters relating to OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to be held virtually from December 8-11, 2020.

The accepted abstracts cover a preclinical study evaluating the effects of OP-1250 in xenograft models and the protocol for a Phase 1/2 open-label, first-in-human, multicenter, dose escalation and dose expansion study evaluating OP-1250 monotherapy in adult subjects with locally advanced, recurrent, and metastatic Hormone Receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer.

The accepted abstracts are now available online through the SABCS conference website. Details are as follows:

Olema Poster Presentations

Session: 18 – Tumor Biology III
Poster #: PS18-16
Abstract #: 1410
Title: The Complete Estrogen Receptor Antagonist OP-1250 Shrinks Tumors in Xenograft Models and Has Favorable Preclinical Pharmacokinetic Attributes
Session Date & Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

Session: Ongoing Trials – Endocrine Therapy
Poster #: OT-09-10
Abstract #: 1167
Title: A Phase I/II Open-label, First-in-Human, Multicenter, Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of OP-1250 Monotherapy in Adult Subjects
with Locally Advanced, Recurrent, and Metastatic Hormone Receptor (HR)-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer
Session Date & Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential safety, functional characteristics and efficacy of OP-1250; and Olema’s ability to successfully advance, and the potential timelines for, the development of OP-1250. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that Olema’s ongoing or future clinical studies in humans may show that OP-1250 is not a tolerable and effective treatment for breast cancer and other risks and uncertainties affecting Olema, as well as those discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 19, 2020, and future filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
ir@olema.com 

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com 
949-903-4750


Olema Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



