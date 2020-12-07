VitalHub Subsidiary Transforming Systems Secured 5-Year Contract with NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG

Prior to this 5-year, recurring revenue contract, the SHREWD platform collectively serviced 28% of the entire population of the UK. This deployment encompasses a meaningful continued expansion of SHREWD’s presence and reach within the UK health economy and will consist of a two-phased approach. The first phase is already seeing successful engagement with all system partners in Worcestershire, including the Acute Trust, Community, Ambulance and Social Care. The second phase will encompass engagements with similar partners in Herefordshire.

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems, has secured a 5-year recurring contract with NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG to deploy the Company’s SHREWD Resilience and Action products with partners across the region.

Located in the Midlands region of the United Kingdom, NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG is responsible for the care of a population of 800,000 individuals. The health economy has two acute hospital trusts, with three sites in Worcestershire and one in Herefordshire and represents an area with a considerably busy urgent care footprint.

By way of background, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are responsible for overseeing the hospital and community NHS services within their local STP. The Herefordshire and Worcestershire STP comprises the following organizations:

NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Wye Valley NHS Trust

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Herefordshire County Council

Worcestershire County Council



CCG commissioning involves deciding what services are needed for diverse local populations and ensuring that they are provided. An essential challenge in successfully accomplishing this directive involved having a regional view toward understanding the demand, capacity, and performance of services and resources across the region, in order to facilitate appropriate allocation or resources, load balance, and optimized planning.

SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area to access real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand and visually identifies areas of pressure quickly, enabling operational leaders and front-line teams alike to access a real-time view of the situation in a matter of seconds.