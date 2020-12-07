Digihost Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company is commencing the Bid because it believes that from time to time the market price of its subordinate voting shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company’s business, and that the repurchase of its subordinate voting shares at those times would be in the best interests of its shareholders.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. ( TSX-V: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF ) ( “Digihost” or the “Company” ) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to undertake, at the Company’s discretion, a normal course issuer bid program to purchase up to 2,003,683 of its subordinate voting shares for cancellation (the “ Bid ”).

As of the date hereof, the Company has 40,073,661 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding. The maximum number of subordinate voting shares that may be purchased by the Company under the Bid represents approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. Shares repurchased under the Bid will be returned to treasury for cancellation. The Company received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to commence the Bid on December 10, 2020. The Bid will terminate on December 10, 2021, or on an earlier date in the event that the maximum number of common shares sought in the Bid has been repurchased. The Company reserves the right to terminate the Bid at any time.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSXV, or such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada), at prevailing market prices.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as the broker through which the Bid will be conducted.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company’s mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovol-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

For more information, please contact:

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 917-242-6549

Email: michelamar@me.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

