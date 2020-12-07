Cytokinetics Announces Additional Results From GALACTIC-HF Presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that additional results from GALACTIC-HF ( G lobal A pproach to L owering A dverse C ardiac Outcomes T hrough I mproving C ontractility in H eart F ailure), the Phase 3 event-driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, were presented by John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF, at the 17 th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum (CVCT).

“These results shed light on advanced heart failure patients who may benefit more from potential treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil,” said John Teerlink, M.D. “These sicker patients continue to have substantial persistent risk despite receiving standard of care therapy and, based on the progressive nature of their disease, are frequently unable to tolerate guideline-directed medical therapy as their disease worsens. These additional data from GALACTIC-HF suggest that omecamtiv mecarbil may provide a new treatment option for this critical population of patients.”

GALACTIC-HF: Supplemental Analyses

GALACTIC-HF enrolled 8,256 patients who were at risk of hospitalization and death, despite being well treated on standard of care therapy. As previously reported, after a median duration of follow-up of 21.8 months, the trial demonstrated a statistically significant effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil to reduce risk of the primary composite endpoint of heart failure events (heart failure hospitalization and other urgent treatment for heart failure) or cardiovascular (CV) death compared to placebo in patients treated with standard of care (hazard ratio, 0.92; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.86, 0.99; p=0.025). No reduction in the secondary endpoint of time to CV death was observed in the overall population1.

The effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on the primary composite endpoint in GALACTIC-HF was consistent across most prespecified subgroups and with a potentially greater treatment effect suggested in patients with a lower left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF ≤28%, n=4,456, hazard ratio, 0.84; 95% CI 0.77, 0.92; interaction p=0.003). Supplemental analyses of this lower ejection fraction subgroup in GALACTIC-HF presented at CVCT showed that this potentially greater treatment effect in patients who received omecamtiv mecarbil was consistently observed in patients with characteristics that may indicate advanced heart failure status, such as being hospitalized within the last 3 months (HR 0.83, 95% CI 0.74 – 0.93, p=0.001), having New York Association Class III or IV heart failure (HR 0.80, 95% CI 0.71 – 0.90, p<0.001), higher N-terminal-pro brain natriuretic peptide levels (HR 0.77, 95% CI 0.69 – 0.87, p<0.001), and lower blood pressures (HR 0.81, 95% CI 0.70 – 0.92, p=0.002). The absolute risk reductions (ARR) ranged from 5.2% to 8.1% in these subgroups as compared to the ARR of 2.1% observed in the overall population.