Clear Blue Technologies Announces Private Placement Led By Echelon Wealth Partners

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (the “Company” or “Clear Blue”) (TSXV:CBLU) (Frankfurt:0YA) is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to approximately CAD$3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Agent”) will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The Offering will consist up to 7,894,800 units of the Company (each, a “Unit, and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.38 per Unit (the “Offering Price”). Each Unit consists of one Common Share (each, a “Common Share”, and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.55 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.