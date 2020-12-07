Clear Blue Technologies Announces Private Placement Led By Echelon Wealth Partners
TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (the “Company” or “Clear Blue”) (TSXV:CBLU) (Frankfurt:0YA) is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to approximately CAD$3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Agent”) will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering.
The Offering will consist up to 7,894,800 units of the Company (each, a “Unit, and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.38 per Unit (the “Offering Price”). Each Unit consists of one Common Share (each, a “Common Share”, and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.55 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.
Proceeds from the Offering are anticipated to be used for sales, marketing, research and development, and working capital requirements.
The Company will pay a cash commission to the Agent equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (2% from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company’s president’s list) and will issue broker warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (2% of the number of Units from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company’s president’s list), each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company’s Common Shares listed on the TSXV remain higher than $0.85 for 20 consecutive trading days. On the 20th consecutive trading day above $0.85 (the “Acceleration Trigger Date”), the Warrant expiry date may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
