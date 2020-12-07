Agile Therapeutics Announces Nationwide Commercial Launch and Availability of Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Transdermal System, a New Non-Daily, Non-Invasive Contraceptive Patch

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, a new non-daily, non-invasive contraceptive patch. Twirla is now available in the United States by prescription for women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) <30 kg/m 2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate to prevent pregnancy. Twirla is less effective in women with a BMI ≥ 25 kg/m 2 to < 30 kg/m 2 and should not be used in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m 2 .

Please see Important Safety Information for Twirla, including BOXED WARNING on Cigarette Smoking and Serious Cardiovascular Events and Contraindication in Women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2, below in “About Twirla.” In a clinical trial, the most common adverse events were skin reactions at the patch site, nausea, headache, menstrual cramps, and weight gain.

“We are thrilled to launch our first commercial product, Twirla, an effective, modern contraceptive option, for women and their healthcare providers,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile. “Family planning experts believe the most successful contraception for a woman is one of her choosing that fits her lifestyle, and we believe Twirla will be a valuable addition to the category’s available options. We are committed to seeking ways to make Twirla affordable and accessible for women.”

Twirla is worn weekly and delivers a 30 mcg daily dose of ethinyl estradiol, the lowest exposure of estrogen in a transdermal contraceptive option1, along with a 120 mcg daily dose of levonorgestrel, a well-known progestin with a long history of use in the category. Twirla is designed to be worn on the abdomen, buttock, or upper torso (excluding the breasts), using Skinfusion technology. At less than 1mm thin, Twirla is made up of five distinct layers for focused drug delivery and to help maintain adhesion.

“Nearly all women use contraception at some point in their lives, but when it comes to preventing unplanned pregnancies, 90% of failures are attributed to inconsistent and/or improper use,” said Donnica Moore, MD, women’s health expert and advocate, President, Sapphire Women’s Health Group and consultant to Agile Therapeutics. “Today, women need a birth control product that is not only safe and reliable, but also that fits seamlessly into an active lifestyle. The soft and flexible design of Twirla contours to a woman’s body, requires no invasive procedures, and reduces the burden of daily administration. I am excited that healthcare providers can now offer a new solution that can fill a gap in hormonal contraceptive care.”