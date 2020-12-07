BLGI Markets (the “Platform”) has been designed and built by BLGI’s CEO Lawrence P. Cummins utilizing De-Centralized Network Architecture. “BLGI Markets will offer leading capabilities at significantly lower costs of entry and execution for our clients than existing competitor platforms available to the asset management industry. We look forward to seeing our partners and clients enjoy the benefits of many new capabilities within our latest release,” said Lawrence P. Cummins.

The Platform provides real-time market data on company stocks, Forex, Futures, CFD’s EFT's, Indices, Bitcoin, and Cryptocurrency Markets. A complete list can be found the company website https://www.blgimarkets.com/exchanges . It was developed to fulfil demand from investment banks, family offices, and the Dealer Brokers.

De-Centralized Network Architecture - Unlike its counterparts, The BLGI Markets platform doesn't require all information to go through a single point. Without requiring one party to be responsible for all the data and information, the Platform operates on a peer-to-peer basis. Utilizing this method, consumers' personal information is not shared with third parties, and third parties have no access to the user's data. It is protected and not shared using blockchain integration.

The Platform therefore offers privacy and control over the assets by taking power away from market makers and leaders i.e. the banks, lawyers, and brokers. The Platform also operates with the utilization of a smart contract. When a transaction initiates on the Platform, a DEX (decentralized exchange), the transaction data is processed on different hard drives must be verified to achieve a secure result.

BLGI has also white-labelled versions of the Platform to several asset management companies. Further announcements will be forthcoming once BLGI clients announcement respectively to their customers and markets.

BLGI is a leading Data Science innovator building technology for the Internet of Economies and provides Machine Learning and blockchain solutions for Fin-tech, Media, and other market sectors.

About BLGI Inc.

At the core of any data science company is the need to optimize a client's assets, whether the asset is financial trading data or sensitive health care information, as technology across all asset driven industries is moving toward blockchain and AI infrastructures, many organizations are rushing to adapt to these new technologies. At BLGI, we remove the guesswork from data-driven asset optimization. We deliver high-impact strategies that extend our clients assets' lives, reduce life-cycle costs, and ensure asset availability. Doing so aids our clients embrace these new emerging technologies and empower them to compete in an ever-changing digital landscape. For additional news and information, please visit BLGI's website at www.blgi.net or by contacting BLGI as follows:

Lawrence P. Cummins

Tel: +44 (0) 777 037 0114

Lawrence.cummins@blgi.net

