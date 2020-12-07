Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces the Adjusted Price Range of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $50.0 Million of its Class B Common Stock at a price not greater than $12.55 nor less than $11.05 per share

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) announced today that it has adjusted the price range of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase, for cash, up to $50.0 million of shares of its Class B common stock (the “Class B Common Stock”) at a price per share not greater than $12.55 and not less than $11.05, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The aggregate Tender Offer purchase price of up to $50.0 million remains unchanged. The expiration date of the Tender Offer also remains unchanged, and is currently scheduled for 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 18, 2020, unless the offer is extended or terminated. The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are discussed in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 20, 2020 (as previously amended and supplemented to the date hereof, "Offer to Purchase"), and the associated Letter of Transmittal and other materials relating to the Tender Offer that Amerant initially filed on November 20, 2020 (each as amended) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



When the Tender Offer expires, Amerant will determine the lowest price per Share (in increments of $0.10) within the range of prices specified above that will enable it to purchase the maximum number of shares of Class B Common Stock having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $50.0 million (such purchase price, the "Final Purchase Price"). All shares purchased in the Tender Offer will be purchased at the same price. All shares tendered at prices higher than the purchase price will be promptly returned to shareholders. If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, Amerant would repurchase between 30% and 34% of its issued and outstanding Class B Common Stock as of November 12, 2020, depending on the purchase price payable in the Tender Offer. In addition, in the event that shares are properly tendered at or below the purchase price (and not properly withdrawn) having an aggregate purchase price of more than $50.0 million, Amerant may exercise its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock without extending the expiration date.