 

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces the Adjusted Price Range of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $50.0 Million of its Class B Common Stock at a price not greater than $12.55 nor less than $11.05 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) announced today that it has adjusted the price range of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase, for cash, up to $50.0 million of shares of its Class B common stock (the “Class B Common Stock”) at a price per share not greater than $12.55 and not less than $11.05, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The aggregate Tender Offer purchase price of up to $50.0 million remains unchanged. The expiration date of the Tender Offer also remains unchanged, and is currently scheduled for 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 18, 2020, unless the offer is extended or terminated. The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are discussed in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 20, 2020 (as previously amended and supplemented to the date hereof, "Offer to Purchase"), and the associated Letter of Transmittal and other materials relating to the Tender Offer that Amerant initially filed on November 20, 2020 (each as amended) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

When the Tender Offer expires, Amerant will determine the lowest price per Share (in increments of $0.10) within the range of prices specified above that will enable it to purchase the maximum number of shares of Class B Common Stock having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $50.0 million (such purchase price, the "Final Purchase Price"). All shares purchased in the Tender Offer will be purchased at the same price. All shares tendered at prices higher than the purchase price will be promptly returned to shareholders. If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, Amerant would repurchase between 30% and 34% of its issued and outstanding Class B Common Stock as of November 12, 2020, depending on the purchase price payable in the Tender Offer. In addition, in the event that shares are properly tendered at or below the purchase price (and not properly withdrawn) having an aggregate purchase price of more than $50.0 million, Amerant may exercise its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock without extending the expiration date.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces the Adjusted Price Range of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $50.0 Million of its Class B Common Stock at a price not greater than $12.55 nor less than $11.05 per share CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) announced today that it has adjusted the price range of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...