Mustang Bio Announces Interim Phase 1/2 Data for MB-106 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Key opinion leader conference call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”). MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”).

The data presented in a poster session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting by Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor, Clinical Research Division of Fred Hutch, included safety data from both the original and modified cell manufacturing processes (n=16) and efficacy data from the modified process (n=9). Dose level 1 was 3.3 x 105 CAR-T cells/kg, dose level 2 was 1 x 106 CAR-T cells/kg, and dose level 3 was 3.3 x 106 CAR-T cells/kg. At the 28-day evaluation, an extremely favorable safety profile was observed in all 16 patients, with no reported immune effector cell‐associated neurotoxicity syndrome (any grade) and only two patients experiencing cytokine release syndrome, with one grade 3 occurrence – unexplained alkaline phosphatase elevation in the setting of fever in a patient treated prior to cell process modification. Additionally, an overall response rate (ORR) of 89% and complete response (CR) rate of 44% was observed in the nine patients who were treated with the modified process. In patients with follicular lymphoma (n=7), the ORR was 85% and CR was 57%.

Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., commented, “We are very pleased to observe an extremely favorable safety profile as well as complete and partial responses with the modified cell manufacturing process of MB-106, our third generation fully human CD20 targeted CAR T cell therapy for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It is important to note that all complete responders continue to remain in remission as of the ASH presentation date.”