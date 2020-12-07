 

Pieridae 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:30  |  90   |   |   

Strong Financial Growth Anticipated
Pre- and Post-FID Investments Approved for Goldboro LNG

Highlights:

  • Net operating income (“NOI”)1 growth to $100-$130 million
  • Adjusted Funds Flow From Operations (“AFFO”)1 increase to $80-$110 million
  • Adjusted operating expenses1 of $9.50-10.50/boe
  • Production of 40,000-45,000 boe/d
  • $45-55 million upstream capital budget
  • $10-$15 million pre-FID Goldboro LNG development expense budget, and post-FID Goldboro LNG capital expenditure budget of $250-$350 million2
  • Commodities hedging of 55-65% on an 18-month rolling boe/d basis
  • Corporate and upstream general and administrative (“G&A”) costs of $0.90 to $1.00 per boe/d

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today released its corporate guidance for 2021 which focuses on continued improvement of key metrics including: NOI, AFFO and production, an increased upstream capital budget and pre- and post-final investment decision (“FID”) budget allocations for our Goldboro LNG Project as we continue our commitment of the initiative.

“We are guiding to an increase in NOI primarily due to higher anticipated gas prices in 2021, as well as continued optimization of our assets, higher third-party processing fees, increased overall volumes and other cost saving initiatives,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. “An upstream capital budget of $45-55 million has been approved that includes money to continue investing in our assets to ensure their safety and reliability, as well as funding to maintain our current level of production. Specifically, for Goldboro LNG, we have allocated $10-$15 million for development expenses. And assuming FID is declared by the end of June 2021, a further $250-$300 million capital expenditure budget for Goldboro would be triggered.

“We continue to believe that our share price does not reflect the significant upside offered by our Goldboro LNG Project, an initiative that sets us apart from other Alberta natural gas producing companies,” added Sorensen. “Besides the financial benefits the Project would mean to investors, the multi-billion-dollar initiative would create thousands of much-needed jobs across Canada, support reconciliation through our partnership with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nation to build a $720 million workforce lodge, and lower global GHGs by delivering LNG to replace high emissions coal overseas.”

