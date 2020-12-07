 

DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization / Investment Remains High at Over EUR 120 million

Stuttgart (ots) -

- Artificial intelligence and cyber security centers established
- E-mobility: pioneer in charging station inspections
- Respiratory masks: expert organization with Europe's largest test laboratory
- Call for independent trust center for greater safety
- Revenues decline by around 6 % to EUR 3.2 billion

Positioned in the top league of global testing companies, DEKRA performed
exceptionally well in 2020, expanding its status as a recognized partner for the
testing, inspection and certification of intelligent and connected products. The
impact of the pandemic has shifted focus back to the dynamics of digitalization.
By 2025, when DEKRA celebrates its 100th birthday, the company will have
digitalized its entire service portfolio. "The entire company will be geared
towards the opportunities presented by digitalization, from new ways of working
to improved digital interaction and innovation to data-driven services," said
DEKRA CEO Stefan Kölbl. "COVID-19 has accelerated this transformation." The
pandemic interrupted 16 years of sustained growth in fiscal year 2020, with
revenues expected to fall by about EUR 200 million to around EUR 3.2 billion.
Kölbl: "This means that we performed better than expected given the
circumstances.

The global expert organization invested over EUR 120 million, chiefly in
digitalization. The increased focus on digitalization boosted the number of
employees by 773 to 29,628, excluding the Temporary Work business unit. In
total, DEKRA is expected to employ 43,200 people at the end of 2020 (previous
year: 44,714). As part of digitalizing services and processes, a "Center of
Excellence" for artificial intelligence (AI) was established at the start of
2020. The aim is to use AI to improve existing services and develop new ones.
"At our new AI Center of Excellence, we draw on the experience that we have
gained since 2019 in managing damage," said DEKRA CEO Kölbl. DEKRA is also
working on solutions for the security challenges posed by digitalization at its
Group "Cyber Security Hub," which was also established in 2020. In the field of
automotive cyber security, for example, this relates to software updates that
are transmitted to vehicles over the air. When it comes to cyber security
solutions, this involves testing, inspecting and auditing services and providing
training on the various technologies and requirements.

Modern motor vehicles generate a constant stream of data and so data are also a
vital aspect of road safety. As part of the trust center initiative launched in
2019, DEKRA therefore calls for non-discriminatory, independent access to safety
and environmental vehicle data. Without this, the proper condition and the
