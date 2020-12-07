DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization / Investment Remains High at Over EUR 120 million

Stuttgart (ots) -



- Artificial intelligence and cyber security centers established

- E-mobility: pioneer in charging station inspections

- Respiratory masks: expert organization with Europe's largest test laboratory

- Call for independent trust center for greater safety

- Revenues decline by around 6 % to EUR 3.2 billion



Positioned in the top league of global testing companies, DEKRA performed

exceptionally well in 2020, expanding its status as a recognized partner for the

testing, inspection and certification of intelligent and connected products. The

impact of the pandemic has shifted focus back to the dynamics of digitalization.

By 2025, when DEKRA celebrates its 100th birthday, the company will have

digitalized its entire service portfolio. "The entire company will be geared

towards the opportunities presented by digitalization, from new ways of working

to improved digital interaction and innovation to data-driven services," said

DEKRA CEO Stefan Kölbl. "COVID-19 has accelerated this transformation." The

pandemic interrupted 16 years of sustained growth in fiscal year 2020, with

revenues expected to fall by about EUR 200 million to around EUR 3.2 billion.

Kölbl: "This means that we performed better than expected given the

circumstances.







digitalization. The increased focus on digitalization boosted the number of

employees by 773 to 29,628, excluding the Temporary Work business unit. In

total, DEKRA is expected to employ 43,200 people at the end of 2020 (previous

year: 44,714). As part of digitalizing services and processes, a "Center of

Excellence" for artificial intelligence (AI) was established at the start of

2020. The aim is to use AI to improve existing services and develop new ones.

"At our new AI Center of Excellence, we draw on the experience that we have

gained since 2019 in managing damage," said DEKRA CEO Kölbl. DEKRA is also

working on solutions for the security challenges posed by digitalization at its

Group "Cyber Security Hub," which was also established in 2020. In the field of

automotive cyber security, for example, this relates to software updates that

are transmitted to vehicles over the air. When it comes to cyber security

solutions, this involves testing, inspecting and auditing services and providing

training on the various technologies and requirements.



Modern motor vehicles generate a constant stream of data and so data are also a

vital aspect of road safety. As part of the trust center initiative launched in

2019, DEKRA therefore calls for non-discriminatory, independent access to safety

and environmental vehicle data. Without this, the proper condition and the Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



The global expert organization invested over EUR 120 million, chiefly indigitalization. The increased focus on digitalization boosted the number ofemployees by 773 to 29,628, excluding the Temporary Work business unit. Intotal, DEKRA is expected to employ 43,200 people at the end of 2020 (previousyear: 44,714). As part of digitalizing services and processes, a "Center ofExcellence" for artificial intelligence (AI) was established at the start of2020. The aim is to use AI to improve existing services and develop new ones."At our new AI Center of Excellence, we draw on the experience that we havegained since 2019 in managing damage," said DEKRA CEO Kölbl. DEKRA is alsoworking on solutions for the security challenges posed by digitalization at itsGroup "Cyber Security Hub," which was also established in 2020. In the field ofautomotive cyber security, for example, this relates to software updates thatare transmitted to vehicles over the air. When it comes to cyber securitysolutions, this involves testing, inspecting and auditing services and providingtraining on the various technologies and requirements.Modern motor vehicles generate a constant stream of data and so data are also avital aspect of road safety. As part of the trust center initiative launched in2019, DEKRA therefore calls for non-discriminatory, independent access to safetyand environmental vehicle data. Without this, the proper condition and the