Del Webb Nocatee Named Best New Active Adult Community of 2020

For the third year in a row, a Del Webb community took top honors in the annual Top 10 Best New Active Adult Communities by 55places.com, an online resource that compares active adult communities throughout the United States. Del Webb Nocatee , located in Ponte Vedra, FL, was ranked the number one community in the country for homebuyers aged 55 and better, based on home sales, amenities, cost of living, taxes and climate.

Del Webb Nocatee (Photo: Business Wire)

Two other Del Webb communities, Del Webb Sunbridge in St. Cloud, FL and Del Webb Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ, made the top five, coming in at second and fourth, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 list was the fourth featured Del Webb community, Del Webb Trinity Falls located in McKinney, TX.

“Del Webb has more than six decades of experience building 55+ communities, and we are thrilled to see our brand continue to resonate with homebuyers,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “The four communities included in this year’s list are just part of the amazing Del Webb portfolio of communities across the country, each providing resort-style amenities and quality-built homes designed for active adults.”

This is the third year 55places.com has announced a Top 10 Best New Active Adult Communities list, with a Del Webb community earning the top spot each year: Del Webb Bexley in 2019 and Del Webb Rancho Mirage in 2018. After placing three communities in 2018 and two communities in 2019, this is the first year four Del Webb communities made the Top 10 list.

To be considered for inclusion, 55places.com examined more than 3,000 active adult communities in the country in which the first homeowners moved in from September 2019 to the end of October 2020, then ranked them on criteria including home types offered, community amenities and lifestyle efforts, number of community pageviews and community sales from both MLS and 55places.com data.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005065/en/