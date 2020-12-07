 

Del Webb Nocatee Named Best New Active Adult Community of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

For the third year in a row, a Del Webb community took top honors in the annual Top 10 Best New Active Adult Communities by 55places.com, an online resource that compares active adult communities throughout the United States. Del Webb Nocatee, located in Ponte Vedra, FL, was ranked the number one community in the country for homebuyers aged 55 and better, based on home sales, amenities, cost of living, taxes and climate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005065/en/

Del Webb Nocatee (Photo: Business Wire)

Del Webb Nocatee (Photo: Business Wire)

Two other Del Webb communities, Del Webb Sunbridge in St. Cloud, FL and Del Webb Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ, made the top five, coming in at second and fourth, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 list was the fourth featured Del Webb community, Del Webb Trinity Falls located in McKinney, TX.

“Del Webb has more than six decades of experience building 55+ communities, and we are thrilled to see our brand continue to resonate with homebuyers,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “The four communities included in this year’s list are just part of the amazing Del Webb portfolio of communities across the country, each providing resort-style amenities and quality-built homes designed for active adults.”

This is the third year 55places.com has announced a Top 10 Best New Active Adult Communities list, with a Del Webb community earning the top spot each year: Del Webb Bexley in 2019 and Del Webb Rancho Mirage in 2018. After placing three communities in 2018 and two communities in 2019, this is the first year four Del Webb communities made the Top 10 list.

To be considered for inclusion, 55places.com examined more than 3,000 active adult communities in the country in which the first homeowners moved in from September 2019 to the end of October 2020, then ranked them on criteria including home types offered, community amenities and lifestyle efforts, number of community pageviews and community sales from both MLS and 55places.com data.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

PulteGroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Del Webb Nocatee Named Best New Active Adult Community of 2020 For the third year in a row, a Del Webb community took top honors in the annual Top 10 Best New Active Adult Communities by 55places.com, an online resource that compares active adult communities throughout the United States. Del Webb Nocatee, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share
18.11.20
PulteGroup Appoints J. Phillip Holloman to its Board of Directors
14.11.20
3 Aktien, die im Moment absurd billig sind