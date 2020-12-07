 

Todos Medical Announces Commercial Launch of Proprietary 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement Tollovid at The Alchemist’s Kitchen

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF),an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the commercial launch of its proprietary 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement Tollovid at The Alchemist’s Kitchen in SoHo district in Manhattan, New York. Tollovid, a mix of botanical extracts, is being targeted to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses. Tollovid’s mechanism of action is to inhibit the activity of the 3CL protease, a key protease required for the intracellular replication of coronaviruses. Tollovid was granted a Certificate of Free Sale by the US Food & Drug Administration in August 2020, allowing its commercial sale anywhere in the United States.

Todos recently announced positive in vitro data from its joint venture partner NLC Pharma demonstrating Tollovid’s potency in inhibiting the 3CL protease, as well as significant positive feedback from over 1,000 clients in Israel who have purchased Tollovid for use against circulating coronaviruses. 

Mr. Lou Sagar, CEO of The Alchemist’s Kitchen, said while commenting on the commercial launch of Tollovid, “We have spent the last several months looking for new products that could assist our customers in boosting healthy immune function in the face of circulating coronaviruses. We believe that Tollovid certainly has a very attractive profile that, in combination with standard immune boosting dietary supplements such as vitamin C and vitamin D, may add a layer of protection in the event an individual has been recently exposed or is suffering from an actively circulating coronavirus. We must carefully follow the science as it relates to circulating coronaviruses, and we feel comfortable that Tollovid may be helpful for our community as we head into what some public health officials have described as the worst public health crisis in our nation’s history.”

For further information on commercial availability of Tollovid, please contact The Alchemist’s Kitchen at (518) 625-3477 or email herbalist@thealchemistskitchen.com .

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com     

