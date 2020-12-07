 

Lamb Weston Announces Details of Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call by dialing 800-437-2398 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1-323-289-6576. The confirmation code is 2685679. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1410518&tp_key=c9 ...

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020 after 2 p.m. ET at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

