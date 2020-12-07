Pinnacle Renewable Energy Adopts RingCentral Office to Support Remote Work

Pinnacle Renewable Energy is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial wood pellets. The company produces sustainable fuel for renewable electricity generation, delivering a greener alternative for large-scale thermal power generators. With multiple remote locations across the U.S. and Canada, Pinnacle needed a communications platform that is flexible, reliable and available regardless of the limitations in phone services at its geographical locations. With the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the need to adopt a work from anywhere environment enhanced the necessity further. With RingCentral’s unified communications capabilities, Pinnacle was able to modernize their business communications infrastructure and maintain a high level of productivity among employees.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSX: PL), an industrial wood pellet manufacturer and distributor, has adopted RingCentral Office, a unified communications solution that includes team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system to enable a sustainable, employee-centric remote working environment for today and the future.

“When we shifted to a complete remote work environment, we were able to seamlessly transition from our old legacy on-premise phone system to RingCentral with zero interruption to employee productivity,” said Neil Lertnamvongwan, Information Technology Director at Pinnacle. “We’ve also cut our communications systems costs by nearly 40 percent with the mobile-first unified communications solution. The ability to make voice and video calls from anywhere, on any device and easily switch modes has allowed us to operate more efficiently than ever before. Simultaneously, we’ve been able to reduce waste by eliminating our desktop phones, which delivers on our mission of continued sustainability.”

Key benefits to Pinnacle of switching to RingCentral include:

Multimodal communications: Each Pinnacle employee has access to full unified communications capabilities including team messaging, video meetings and phone calls.

Each Pinnacle employee has access to full unified communications capabilities including team messaging, video meetings and phone calls. Open Platform: Enables Pinnacle to integrate communications with other enterprise cloud solutions for greater productivity.

Enables Pinnacle to integrate communications with other enterprise cloud solutions for greater productivity. Simplified Administration: New Employees and locations can be onboarded immediately as soon as the need arises.

New Employees and locations can be onboarded immediately as soon as the need arises. Team Engagement: With RingCentral Video, Pinnacle can host everything from customer meetings, team-huddles, corporate announcements to lunch-and-learns with more widespread engagement than ever before.

With RingCentral Video, Pinnacle can host everything from customer meetings, team-huddles, corporate announcements to lunch-and-learns with more widespread engagement than ever before. Cost Savings: With RingCentral’s mobile-first cloud solution, Pinnacle has cut their communications solutions bill nearly in half.

With RingCentral’s mobile-first cloud solution, Pinnacle has cut their communications solutions bill nearly in half. Sustainability: Deploying RingCentral has helped Pinnacle operate more nimbly and productively with a smaller environmental footprint. Operations have become more efficient through reduced overhead expense and removal of underutilized and inefficient hardware, creating a workplace where employees can live their values.

“We’re proud to work with Pinnacle to build their workplace of the future, balancing employee productivity and their deep commitment to sustainability,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral. “We’re inspired by the success Pinnacle has achieved, especially during these uncertain times. It speaks to our core mission of delivering a seamless communications experience for our customers, as they navigate the new norm of working from anywhere.”

