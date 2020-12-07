Guardant Health Presents Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Demonstrating Utility of GuardantINFORM Real-World Platform in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, shares new data at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) showing how its GuardantINFORM real-world clinical-genomic platform can be used to gain deeper insights into patients’ treatments and associated response to support the development of more effective therapies for biomarker-defined cancers. The data presented highlight treatment resistance in estrogen receptor positive (ER-positive), HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients.

“While we’ve seen improved outcomes for patients with ER-positive metastatic breast cancer, many eventually develop ESR1 resistance after undergoing endocrine therapy; and new data from patients treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors suggest that clinical outcomes are impacted by a patient’s molecular subtype,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “The results presented during SABCS demonstrate the power of our GuardantINFORM platform to deliver real-world clinical-genomic insights to help guide more precise oncology treatments and accelerate drug development efforts for these difficult to treat breast cancers.”