Guardant Health Presents Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Demonstrating Utility of GuardantINFORM Real-World Platform in Metastatic Breast Cancer
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, shares new data at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) showing how its GuardantINFORM real-world clinical-genomic platform can be used to gain deeper insights into patients’ treatments and associated response to support the development of more effective therapies for biomarker-defined cancers. The data presented highlight treatment resistance in estrogen receptor positive (ER-positive), HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients.
“While we’ve seen improved outcomes for patients with ER-positive metastatic breast cancer, many eventually develop ESR1 resistance after undergoing endocrine therapy; and new data from patients treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors suggest that clinical outcomes are impacted by a patient’s molecular subtype,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “The results presented during SABCS demonstrate the power of our GuardantINFORM platform to deliver real-world clinical-genomic insights to help guide more precise oncology treatments and accelerate drug development efforts for these difficult to treat breast cancers.”
The abstracts, now online, show how this robust platform helps characterize molecular tumor evolution and treatment resistance mechanisms throughout each patient’s treatment journey.
- Abstract PS18-15: “Real-world clinical-genomic data identifies the ESR1 clonal and subclonal circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) landscape and provides insight into clinical outcomes” shows how the data from our Guardant360 liquid biopsy dataset demonstrate the heterogeneity of ESR1 mutations associated with endocrine therapy treatment.
- Abstract PS18-28: “Genomic heterogeneity and associated clinical outcomes of breast cancers treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors: Insights from real-world clinical genomic data” suggests new potential mechanisms of acquired resistance.
- Abstract OT-07-01: “Guardant360 related clinical outcomes in patients who share medical records-breast cancer (GRECO-B)” shows how Guardant Health takes a novel patient-centric approach to enrolling Guardant360 breast cancer patients into this siteless, prospective, observational health outcomes study to create a more comprehensive view of patients’ clinical journey.
The GuardantINFORM platform is an in silico platform that combines de-identified longitudinal clinical information and genomic data collected from our Guardant360 liquid biopsy test. With data from over 135,000 patients, this real-world clinical-genomic dataset of advanced cancer patients is one of the largest in oncology. Notable applications include targeted drug development, clinical trial optimization, and post-marketing studies.
